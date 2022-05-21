CITY

Court summons lawyers for in IHC building attack case

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday summoned all lawyers named in case pertaining to attack on district court and Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s building in a protest against demolishing of illegal chambers.
The court also ordered to provide the copies of challan to the accused.
ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the case regarding the above matter. Around 30 lawyers named in the case appeared before the court during the hearing.
They prayed the court to grant copies of challan before their indictment in the case.
The judge accepted the request and then summoned them all on next hearing for indictment.
The court asked the accused to ensure their attendances on next hearing May 30.
It may be mentioned here that a mob of violent lawyers had attacked the building of IHC on February 8, 2021.
The police had registered case against them under Anti Terrorism Act clauses.

