PM Shehbaz reaffirms resolve to bring perpetrators of Karachi attack to justice

By Mian Abrar

— Govt committed to deepening Sino-Pakistan friendship: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to thoroughly investigate the Karachi attack against Chinese nationals, apprehend the perpetrators at the earliest, and bring them to justice.

The prime minister’s commitment was expressed during a meeting with a Chinese delegation led by China’s External Security Commissioner Cheng Guoping, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Referring to his telephonic conversation with Premier Li Kequiang on 16 April 2022, the prime minister affirmed that Pakistan was committed to providing the highest level of safety and security to all Chinese nationals and institutions working on projects in the country.

For his part, Guoping appreciated the measures taken by the Government of Pakistan, under the guidance and direct supervision of the prime minister, to carry out thorough investigations of the terrorist attacks and enhance measures for safety and security.

He underscored that terrorism was the common enemy of both Pakistan and China, and the two sides shared a firm resolve to eradicate this menace.

Guoping said that Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership was a model of inter-state relations and a pillar of stability at a time when the international situation was in flux.

 

reaffirmed the government’s resolve to further deepen the partnership with Beijing, underlining the significance of China in Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The prime minister affirmed the government’s firm resolve to fast-track both the ongoing as well as new projects under the transformational China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which had immensely contributed to the socio-economic development of Pakistan, and also realise its high-quality development.

He expressed his commitment to working with renewed zeal and enthusiasm, in concert with China, especially on projects of strategic significance for both the countries, such as the ML-1 project.

The prime minister said that China-Pakistan relations were based on mutual trust, mutual respect, and cooperation.

The premier appreciated that Pakistan and China had always stood by each other to overcome every challenge with solidarity and mutual support.

PM Shehabz reiterated his strong condemnation of the Karachi terrorist attack and stated that the entire Pakistani nation grieved with the families of the victims and the people of China at the loss of precious lives, and offered his heartfelt condolences.

 

The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

