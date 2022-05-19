NATIONAL

New US ambassador to assume charge on Monday

By News Desk

Donald Armin Blome, a career member of the senior US Foreign Service with the rank of Minister-Counselor, will take charge as the new American ambassador to Pakistan on May 23, a news outlet reported on Thursday.

US President Joe Biden had recommended Blome to be the new US ambassador to Pakistan last year.

Blome is an expert on the Middle East, and is currently the US ambassador to Tunisia. He has also worked in Kabul, Jerusalem, Cairo, Baghdad, and Kuwait. He has long experience in the Middle East region.

Meanwhile, the United States has announced that it will continue to help Pakistan rebuild its economy.

A State Department spokesperson assured Pakistan of strong US support for their efforts to rebuild the Pakistani economy.

The United States “will continue to work bilaterally on ways to grow investment and trade opportunities to build a prosperous and stable Pakistan,” the spokesperson said in Washington.

The United States also “welcomes the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) deliberations with Pakistan,” the spokesperson added.

Previous articleSindh police get two-day remand of marriage witness in Dua Zehra case
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sindh police get two-day remand of marriage witness in Dua Zehra case

The Sindh police investigating officer of the Dua Zehra case on Wednesday implicated the witness in the teenager's marriage from Lahore, who will be...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘History doesn’t forgive anyone’, Asad Umar urges ‘decision makers’ to take prompt decision

PTI General-Secretary Asad Umar on Thursday said "those who make decisions should listen carefully that history doesn't forgive anyone." Umar, while addressing media representatives in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Indian court convicts Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik of ‘terrorism’

An Indian court on Thursday convicted top Kashmiri leader Mohammed Yasin Malik in a terrorism-related case that carries a maximum sentence of the death...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rising temperatures trigger water, food insecurity in Pakistan, India

Rising temperatures, a direct result of climate change, are aggravating water, food, and biodiversity insecurity in Pakistan and India, which may worsen in years...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP begins countywide survey of polling stations ahead of elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has kicked off a countrywide survey of polling stations ahead of holding general elections. As per details, the ECP...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pak Army soldier martyred in South Waziristan IED blast

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in the South Waziristan district, the military said in a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Indian court convicts Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik of ‘terrorism’

An Indian court on Thursday convicted top Kashmiri leader Mohammed Yasin Malik in a terrorism-related case that carries a maximum sentence of the death...

Ex-US president Bush calls Iraq invasion ‘unjustified’ in ‘brutal’ faux pas

Rising temperatures trigger water, food insecurity in Pakistan, India

WHO authorises China’s CanSinoBIO Covid-19 vaccine

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.