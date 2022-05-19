New US ambassador to assume charge on Monday

Donald Armin Blome, a career member of the senior US Foreign Service with the rank of Minister-Counselor, will take charge as the new American ambassador to Pakistan on May 23, a news outlet reported on Thursday.

US President Joe Biden had recommended Blome to be the new US ambassador to Pakistan last year.

Blome is an expert on the Middle East, and is currently the US ambassador to Tunisia. He has also worked in Kabul, Jerusalem, Cairo, Baghdad, and Kuwait. He has long experience in the Middle East region.

Meanwhile, the United States has announced that it will continue to help Pakistan rebuild its economy.

A State Department spokesperson assured Pakistan of strong US support for their efforts to rebuild the Pakistani economy.

The United States “will continue to work bilaterally on ways to grow investment and trade opportunities to build a prosperous and stable Pakistan,” the spokesperson said in Washington.

The United States also “welcomes the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) deliberations with Pakistan,” the spokesperson added.