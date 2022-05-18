NATIONAL

TTP extends ceasefire until May 30

By News Desk

The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Wednesday announced an extension in a ceasefire with the government of Pakistan.

In a statement, TTP spokesman Mohammad Khurasani said that the ceasefire would remain in place until May 30. “Talks are under way between the committees of the TTP and the government of Pakistan,” he said in the statement, adding that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan — the Afghan Taliban — was mediating between the two sides.

Khurasani went on to say that a 32-member committee of the Mehsud tribe in South Waziristan and a 16-member committee from the Malakand division also held talks with the TTP on May 13 and 14.

“The committees called for a ceasefire by both sides in light of the ongoing talks. Therefore, keeping in view the demand, both sides have announced a ceasefire until May 30,” he said.

The Afghan Taliban also confirmed the talks in Kabul, with government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid saying the Islamic Emirate played the role of a mediator.

In a series of tweets in Pashto, he reported “significant progress” in the talks and also shared that a ceasefire had been agreed upon.

“The Islamic Emirate Afghanistan, in a good faith, is making efforts to take the process forward. We hope that both sides will be accommodating and show flexibility,” he said.

