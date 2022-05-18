NATIONAL

ECP decision on disqualification of Punjab defectors of PTI today

By Staff Report

— With Damocles sword of Supreme Court defections ruling hanging over Hamza Shehbaz, his future as Punjab chief minister hangs in balance

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce at 12:00 pm its verdict on a reference seeking the disqualification of 25 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers who crossed the floor and voted for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Hamza Shehbaz during the election for the post of Punjab chief minister.

The commission had reserved the ruling on Tuesday.

Shehbaz was elected as the province’s new chief executive on April 16 after a chaotic session of the Punjab Assembly where legislators of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) scuffled with one another.

He polled 197 votes — including from 24 PTI parliamentarians, two independents and the lone Rah-i-Haq Party lawmaker — while his opponent, Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, a joint candidate of the PTI and Q League, failed to secure a single vote from the assembly since the two parties boycotted the voting process.

PTI lawmakers who voted in favour of Shehbaz included Abdul Aleem Khan, Asad Khokhar, Nauman Langrial, Ejaz Alam Augustine, Ajmal Cheema, Saeed Akbar, Faisal Jawana, and Zawar Warraich, among others.

Subsequently, on April 20, Speaker Elahi forwarded to the commission the reference against the defecting lawmakers seeking their lifetime disqualification under Article-63 of the Constitution on charges of violating party discipline.

The reference, however, doesn’t apply to independent lawmakers including Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Ahmed Ali, Jugnu Mohsin, Bilal Asghar Warraich and Raja Sagheer.

Article 63-A, the law on floor-crossing, provides that MPs who defect could lose their seats if they then vote against their party, but the government aims to find out whether that also applies before they cast their votes.

Article 63-A reads that an MP can be disqualified on grounds of defection if they “vote or abstains from voting in the House contrary to any direction issued by the parliamentary party to which he belongs, in relation to the election of the prime minister or chief minister; or a vote of confidence or a vote of no-confidence; or a money bill (budget) or a Constitution (amendment) bill”.

A day before the commission’s decision, the Supreme Court ruled that dissident lawmakers could not cast their vote as it interpreted Article 63-A at the request of the president.

“The vote of a dissident lawmaker cannot be counted,” it ruled.

The court, however, did not clearly say whether a dissident lawmaker could be de-seated for voting against the party policy. “This is the right time for legislation on deviation [from party policy].”

Previous articleEpaper – May 18-2022 LHR
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

AJK PM for preparation of master plan for Muzaffarabad

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to prepare a detailed master plan for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab govt decides to cancel land acquisition of 6500 kanal to Namal University: Attaullah Tarar

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Leader Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said the Punjab government had decided to withdraw the notification of land acquisition of 6500...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ex-finance minister Hafeez Sheikh granted transit bail, may take up important post in caretaker govt: sources

Former Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh approached Sindh High Court on Tuesday to seek a transit protective bail pertaining to a NAB case. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

FM Bilawal arrives in NY to attend meeting on global food security

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in New York for a short visit on Tuesday to participate in a ministerial meeting on 'Global Food...
Read more
NATIONAL

UK investigators close money-laundering probe against Farhan Junejo

British authorities have closed an investigation into British-Pakistani businessman Farhan Junejo for allegedly laundering £8 million. The British National Crime Agency (NCA), the lead law...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC seeks comments from ECP, political parties on PTI’s appeal

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought comments from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and political parties till next date of hearing in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

I am Furious

Washington Watch The killing of Shireen Abu Akleh has left me furious. Furious that a wonderful woman journalist has been taken from the world. Furious...

Man in the arena

India’s new bogey: Lashkar-e-Khalsa

Task before ruling alliance

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.