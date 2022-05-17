NATIONAL

Two TTP terrorists killed in N. Waziristan offensive: ISPR

By Staff Report
Pakistani troops patrol along Pakistan-Afghanistan border fence at Big Ben post in the Khyber district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on August 3, 2021. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Security forces gunned down two terrorists in a clash in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

The security forces conducted an overnight operation in the North Waziristan district of the province, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The slain militants belonged to proscribed Afghanistan-based Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and were wanted over their involvement in several terrorist attacks, the statement added.

Security forces also seized weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists had been actively involved in terrorist activities in the area, said the statement.

The law enforcement agencies have accelerated operations against terrorists following recent incidents of terrorism and target killings in the country.

Earlier on Monday, five terrorists including a woman were arrested in separate operations in the country, according to the police.

Previous articleSSC Computer paper leaked online before exam in Karachi
Next articleMusk: Doubt about spam accounts could scuttle Twitter deal
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Won’t tolerate any attempt to harm CPEC: Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday categorically said his government will not tolerate any attempt designed to harm the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Saudi reiterate desire to strengthen ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have expressed the desire to further strengthen long-standing ties between the two nations which are based on common religion,...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC verdict on request to interpret floor-crossing law today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will announce its decision on a presidential reference seeking its interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution, which is related...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP decision on disqualification of defecting PTI lawmakers tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reserved its verdict on a reference seeking the disqualification of 25 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers who crossed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Javed Iqbal wins best actor, best director honours at British film festival

LONDON: Javed Iqbal, a film based on the bone-chilling story of a namesake serial killer who was sentenced to death in 2000 for murdering...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM sets up task force on climate change

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif constituted a task force to deal with the pressing issue of climate change in the country, his office said. The...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Javed Iqbal wins best actor, best director honours at British film...

LONDON: Javed Iqbal, a film based on the bone-chilling story of a namesake serial killer who was sentenced to death in 2000 for murdering...

PM sets up task force on climate change

Musk: Doubt about spam accounts could scuttle Twitter deal

Two TTP terrorists killed in N. Waziristan offensive: ISPR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.