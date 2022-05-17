Two TTP terrorists killed in N. Waziristan offensive: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Security forces gunned down two terrorists in a clash in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

The security forces conducted an overnight operation in the North Waziristan district of the province, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The slain militants belonged to proscribed Afghanistan-based Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and were wanted over their involvement in several terrorist attacks, the statement added.

Security forces also seized weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists had been actively involved in terrorist activities in the area, said the statement.

The law enforcement agencies have accelerated operations against terrorists following recent incidents of terrorism and target killings in the country.

Earlier on Monday, five terrorists including a woman were arrested in separate operations in the country, according to the police.