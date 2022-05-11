Opinion

The decision of establishing e-committees for judicial procedures is a welcome one. Infact it is the need of the hour. Justice can be accessed transparently and live. Moreover, not only the judiciary but the whole apparatus of government should be converted to e-governance. It would certainly, help Pakistan to overcome the crisis of good governance. When Pakistan came into being, it inherited British Civil Services. Undoubtedly, the bureaucracy played its role in making Pakistan a prosperous and stable state. Civil servants have been the part and parcel of running state functions and they have undertaken public service delivery at a grassroots level.

Unfortunately, nowadays red tape has become the norm in our institutions which has turned them to be repressive in providing speedy services. E-governance through the digitalisation of institutions will certainly resolve the multifaceted governance-related challenges and strengths of the government structure in Pakistan. In the end, e-governance implementation will become a significant tool for achieving betterment in governance aims, especially in boosting-up accountability, speedy justice, bringing in transparency, improving political and domestic systems and curtailing corrupt practices.

SYEDA HADIA BAKHTAWAR

NANAKANA SAHIB

