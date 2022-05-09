NATIONAL

Imran Khan rebuffs PM Shehbaz’s criticism, vows not to target state institutions

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Monday rebuffed the allegations of targeting state institutions, saying that he will never do anything to damage the country saying he will always live here and never escape to London like former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The former premier has been accused of targeting the military, albeit in a subtle manner. In his latest public rally on Sunday in Abbottabad, the PTI chairman once again said “only animals were neutral” in remarks apparently aimed at the military leadership, which did not take any side when he was ousted from power through a no-trust move.

The remarks prompted a response from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying that Imran’s speech was “a grand conspiracy against Pakistan” and its institutions.

The premier’s statement came on the heels of military spokesperson’s statement warning politicians, journalists and analysts against dragging Pakistan Army and its leadership in the country’s political affairs, saying that the practice is “extremely damaging”.

“Imran Khan will live and die in Pakistan… I have no properties abroad. I have no bank accounts I will never escape to London… We have to live here. We know the importance of strong institutions whether it is the army or judiciary… we will never damage our country because we will always live here,” Imran Khan said while addressing party workers in Islamabad.

Criticising PM Shehbaz for pointing fingers at him, he said his elder brother used to badmouth the army and that too only after leaving the country.

