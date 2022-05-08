NATIONAL

Daily Covid-19 report: 46 new cases, three deaths

By Staff Report
People wearing protective masks sit outside a Habib Bank Ltd. (HBL) branch in Karachi, Pakistan, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Pakistan is at risk for a second wave of virus infections during the upcoming Eid holidays as millions travel to their home towns and mingle at family and religious gatherings. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 46 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the ministry of health said on Sunday.

The tally of infected people increased to 1,528,736 after adding the new cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

The overall death toll rose to 30,375 after three more deaths were recorded on Saturday, according to the ministry’s statistics.

On Saturday, 11,021 tests for Covid-19 were conducted in Pakistan while the positivity rate stood at 0.42 percent.

Currently, there are 91 active cases that are in critical condition in the country.

Previous articleSaudi king admitted to hospital in Jeddah for tests
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

We have to think beyond personal interests to progress: Sharif

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said the country needed to think beyond personal interests for its development and prosperity. Addressing a ceremony in...
Read more
NATIONAL

MQM finalises loyalist for Sindh governor office

KARACHI: The prime minister sent a summary to the president to appoint Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Nasreen Jalil to the post of Sindh...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP minister hits back at Sharif, says Centre’s job to curb flour smuggling

PESHAWAR: Responding to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who on Saturday called on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to take stern measures to prevent wheat and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cleric dead in road accident

PESHAWAR: Mufti Sardar Ali Haqqani, a religious scholar from Nowshera, died in a road accident near Darra Adam Khel on Sunday. Six other people, including...
Read more
NATIONAL

Urban centres exempted from power outages as deficit worsens

LAHORE: The government has decided to exempt major urban centres from crippling power outages as the electricity deficit is expected to worsen after a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police arrest eight men over apparent religious killing

LAHORE: Police say they arrested eight men of the Ahmadi sect on Saturday who had opened fire on a group of Muslims the night...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

KP minister hits back at Sharif, says Centre’s job to curb...

PESHAWAR: Responding to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who on Saturday called on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to take stern measures to prevent wheat and...

Cleric dead in road accident

Urban centres exempted from power outages as deficit worsens

Police arrest eight men over apparent religious killing

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.