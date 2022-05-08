Daily Covid-19 report: 46 new cases, three deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 46 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the ministry of health said on Sunday.

The tally of infected people increased to 1,528,736 after adding the new cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

The overall death toll rose to 30,375 after three more deaths were recorded on Saturday, according to the ministry’s statistics.

On Saturday, 11,021 tests for Covid-19 were conducted in Pakistan while the positivity rate stood at 0.42 percent.

Currently, there are 91 active cases that are in critical condition in the country.