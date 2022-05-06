World

Trump asked about bombing drug labs in Mexico: ex-defense chief

By AFP
LONDONDERRY MA. OCTOBER 25: President Donald Trump gestures during a campaign stop on October 25, 2020 in Londonderry, MA. (Staff Photo By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump asked about the possibility of bombing drug trafficking labs in Mexico while he was US president, former defense secretary Mark Esper says in a book set to be released Tuesday.

According to excerpts cited by the New York Times, Trump believed the United States could pretend it wasn’t responsible for launching missiles across its southern border, Esper, who was Pentagon head between July 2019 and November 2020, writes.

In 2020, Trump reportedly asked twice if the military could “shoot missiles into Mexico to destroy the drug labs,” Esper writes in his book titled “A Sacred Oath.”

According to the Times, Esper was left “speechless” at the requests.

Trump dismissed Esper in November 2020, just days after the results of the US presidential election were announced, in which President Joe Biden won.

Trump and Esper’s relationship had been strained for months, ever since the defense secretary had publicly opposed deploying the military to quell anti-racist protests that gripped the country that year.

According to reports about other excerpts from Esper’s book, Trump, in discussing the demonstrations in June 2020, had asked about the protesters: “Can’t you just shoot them?”

Previous articleMan City refocus on Premier League title push as Leeds sweat
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Pentagon denies helping Ukraine ‘target’ Russian generals

WASHINGTON: The US Defense Department denied Thursday that it provided intelligence on the locations of Russian generals on the battlefield so that Ukrainian forces...
Read more
World

North Korea fires ballistic missile as South gets ready for new president

SEOUL: North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea and Japan said, about a week...
Read more
World

Heavy rain and floods in Afghanistan kill 22, destroy hundreds of homes

KABUL: Heavy rain and flooding has killed 22 people, destroyed hundreds of homes and damaged crops in Afghanistan, which is already facing a humanitarian...
Read more
World

France and India call for immediate end to Ukraine hostilities

India and France on Wednesday called for "an immediate cessation of hostilities" in Ukraine, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi again stopping short of...
Read more
World

Setback for Shanghai’s COVID battle as Beijing ramps up mass testing

SHANGHAI/BEIJING - China's commercial capital of Shanghai was dealt a blow on Monday as authorities reported 58 new COVID-19 cases outside areas under strict...
Read more
World

Israel demands apology after Russia says Hitler had Jewish roots

JERUSALEM - Israel lambasted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday for claiming that Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins, saying it was an "unforgivable"...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.