Hearing against defectors adjourned after PTI sought time to proceed

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday adjourned the hearing in a case involving dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPs in National Assembly until Tuesday after the party’s counsel sought time to respond to replies submitted by the lawmakers.

A three-member bench of the agency headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja led the proceedings which witnessed the lawmakers submitting their responses in the case.

Faysal Chaudhry, the counsel for PTI, said he could not respond to all the replies at once and it would be appropriate that counter-arguments be given on Tuesday.

At this, the ECP directed the counsel to complete their arguments as soon as possible so that the commission could decide on the matter before May 14.

It is pertinent to mention here that the election commission under Article 63-A of the Constitution — which is related to the disqualification of MPs on grounds of defection — is bound to decide on the matter within 30 days.

Article 63-A, the law on floor-crossing, provides that MPs who defect could lose their seats if they then vote against their party.

Article 63-A reads that an MP can be disqualified on grounds of defection if they “vote or abstains from voting in the House contrary to any direction issued by the parliamentary party to which he belongs, in relation to the election of the prime minister or chief minister; or a vote of confidence or a vote of no-confidence; or a money bill (budget) or a Constitution (amendment) bill”.

“There should be no delaying tactics in the case,” the ECP said after Chaudhry said that he had to appear before the high court at 11:30 am. The commission later adjourned the proceedings for Tuesday.