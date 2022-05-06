NATIONAL

Hearing against defectors adjourned after PTI sought time to proceed

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday adjourned the hearing in a case involving dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPs in National Assembly until Tuesday after the party’s counsel sought time to respond to replies submitted by the lawmakers.

A three-member bench of the agency headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja led the proceedings which witnessed the lawmakers submitting their responses in the case.

Faysal Chaudhry, the counsel for PTI, said he could not respond to all the replies at once and it would be appropriate that counter-arguments be given on Tuesday.

At this, the ECP directed the counsel to complete their arguments as soon as possible so that the commission could decide on the matter before May 14.

It is pertinent to mention here that the election commission under Article 63-A of the Constitution — which is related to the disqualification of MPs on grounds of defection — is bound to decide on the matter within 30 days.

Article 63-A, the law on floor-crossing, provides that MPs who defect could lose their seats if they then vote against their party.

Article 63-A reads that an MP can be disqualified on grounds of defection if they “vote or abstains from voting in the House contrary to any direction issued by the parliamentary party to which he belongs, in relation to the election of the prime minister or chief minister; or a vote of confidence or a vote of no-confidence; or a money bill (budget) or a Constitution (amendment) bill”.

“There should be no delaying tactics in the case,” the ECP said after Chaudhry said that he had to appear before the high court at 11:30 am. The commission later adjourned the proceedings for Tuesday.

Previous articlePakistan man shot in Greece in suspected hate crime
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan man shot in Greece in suspected hate crime

ATHENS: A Pakistan-origin man was shot in the head in Greece in a suspected hate crime ahead of a key appeal trial involving the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt to form inquiry commission to probe ‘foreign conspiracy’: Marriyum

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced on Thursday the government had decided to form an "independent" inquiry commission to probe the alleged "foreign conspiracy" that...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt trying its best to maintain petrol prices: Miftah Ismail

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Thursday that the government would try its best to maintain petrol prices and assured that even if the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab governor decides to file reference against LHC judge for decision on Hamza’s oath

Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema said on Thursday that he had decided to send a reference against Lahore High Court's (LHC) Justice Jawad Hassan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opponents have hired companies to ‘prepare material’ for my character assassination: Imran Khan

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday claimed that his opponents have hired companies that are "preparing material" for his character...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shahbaz Gill injured in car crash on motorway

PTI leader and former special assistant to the prime minister for political communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill, received minor injuries along with three other people...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Man City refocus on Premier League title push as Leeds sweat

LONDON: Manchester City must pick themselves off the floor for the visit of Newcastle in the Premier League after their painful Champions League exit...

Pentagon denies helping Ukraine ‘target’ Russian generals

Epaper – May 6-2022 LHR

Epaper – May 6-2022 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.