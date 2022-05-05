Parking issues in Lahore

With the courtesy of your newspaper, I would like to invite the attention of the provincial government of Punjab to the largest metropolitan city of Punjab. I’m Rehab Ali, a citizen of Lahore and a student as well, for the research purpose I’ve to go to different places in Lahore. Yesterday, I visited the G-1 market Johar Town, Lahore. I faced a lot of difficulty in parking my car, there is no proper place for the parking. People are parking their vehicles in the middle of the road and causing continuous road blockage. The government should take action in the clearance of roads and proper parking places should be provided nearer to the public places.

REHAB ALI

LAHORE