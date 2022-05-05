Opinion

Parking issues in Lahore

By Editor's Mail
0
0

With the courtesy of your newspaper, I would like to invite the attention of the provincial government of Punjab to the largest metropolitan city of Punjab. I’m Rehab Ali, a citizen of Lahore and a student as well, for the research purpose I’ve to go to different places in Lahore. Yesterday, I visited the G-1 market Johar Town, Lahore. I faced a lot of difficulty in parking my car, there is no proper place for the parking. People are parking their vehicles in the middle of the road and causing continuous road blockage. The government should take action in the clearance of roads and proper parking places should be provided nearer to the public places.

REHAB ALI

- Advertisement -

LAHORE

Previous articlePublic’s perception
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Public’s perception

When PM Imran Khan came into the government, the public was not happy in the first 2.5 years. His government was being criticised by...
Read more
Letters

Footballers’ dream

This letter is to cart the attending of the concerned authorities towards a dire requirement of a football ground for girls in Kohi Goth. There...
Read more
Comment

Celebrating Eid, remembering lessons

Ah! Eidul Fitr has arrived and we have started celebrating the festive occasion with traditional zeal and fervour, have we not? After all, this...
Read more
Comment

The great deception

Consider a spotlight targeting a plane in a dark space. The light forms an illuminated circle of a certain radius. Imagine that whatever lies...
Read more
Comment

Sexual violence against women remains rampant

After a wait of months and a lot of twists and turns, an additional session court sentenced Usman Mirza and his 4 accomplices in...
Read more
Comment

Afghan-China relations

Thousands of years ago, during the reign of Han dynasty, the second imperial dynasty of China, both China and Afghanistan came closer in ways...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM urges intl community to initiate aid programme for Afghan flood...

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday urged the international community to come forward and provide emergency assistance to the Afghan people dealing with the...

Sheikh Rashid says ‘people should not blame army for Imran’s ouster’

Pakistani worker shot in Greece in suspected hate crime

County Championship: Hasan Ali named player of the month

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.