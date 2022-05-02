Opinion

Going too far

The blasphemy case against Imran is playing with fire

By Editorial
16
0

The FIR lodged in Faisalabad on Sunday, against former PM and PTI chief Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, Shahbaz Gill and about 150 others, in Faisalabad, on blasphemy charges over the incident where PTI supporters raised slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his entourage in the Masjid-i-Nabvi compound, represents a falling back on the sort of vengeful politics of which the present government accused the PTI. Using the blasphemy laws is particularly dangerous, for blasphemy charges have shown before that they can take on a life of their own, leading to damaging, even fatal, consequences for those charged, any lawyer defending them, any police officer investigating the case, even judges hearing the case. Suggesting that the blasphemy laws need revision cost Punjab Governor Salman Taseer his life. Accusations seem enough; no one waits for conviction. The PTI itself has played this religious card, notably in its support for the Tehrik i Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) when it was campaigning against then Law Minister Zahid Hamid, but now it seems to have been the victim of the kind of charge it used to bring against opponents.

Besides, the charge seems misplaced. The actual offenders are presently in the custody of the Saudi authorities, who have matters well in hand. They would have priority, and it is only after they have been punished by those authorities, would it be possible for them to be brought into the custody of a Pakistani court. Since those, like Mr Khan, who are in Pakistani jurisdiction, cannot be tried until those in Saudi custody are made available, it seems that the game is not worth the candle.

- Advertisement -

The PML(N)’s frustration and anger is understandable provided how the PTI left no stone unturned to ensure there was always some form of legal pressure and a persistent fear of incarceration looming. But for them to use the religion card to settle scores is a dangerous road to go down, which can easily and quickly escalate into violence. Perhaps there’s still room to do the sensible thing and take it back. PPP’s silence on the matter is slow troubling. It should distance itself from this to maintain some semblance of their ‘secular’ credentials. However, it is doubtful any of this will happen owing to political exigency.

Previous articleBreak the cycle
Next articleKFUEIT – a symbol of hope in South Punjab
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Saffronization: A threat to regional peace and stability

By: Saima Afzal India declares itself a democratic and secular state that claims to promote religious harmony within it. However, the reality is opposite, and...
Read more
Comment

Ganderbal on tourism Map

In 2007 Gh43am Nabi Azad, former chief minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, carved eight new districts out of the existing 14 districts...
Read more
Comment

KFUEIT – a symbol of hope in South Punjab

By: Zain Ul Abedeen Arshad We are living in a globalized world. No doubt, it is challenging to align higher education with the changing socio-economic...
Read more
Editorials

Break the cycle

What goes around, comes around. As was predicted by this paper and many others, the new government has started using the state’s anti-corruption apparatus,...
Read more
Letters

The importance of innate nature!

The word "Fitr" is an Arabic word which has been taken from "Fitrat," which means "the innate nature." It's called "zakat of the body." All...
Read more
Letters

Who is the loser?

Pakistan, once again, is wallowing in a political, democratic and constitutional crisis. What has been going on for the last three to six months...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Ganderbal on tourism Map

In 2007 Gh43am Nabi Azad, former chief minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, carved eight new districts out of the existing 14 districts...

KFUEIT – a symbol of hope in South Punjab

Going too far

Break the cycle

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.