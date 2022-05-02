Going too far

The FIR lodged in Faisalabad on Sunday, against former PM and PTI chief Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, Shahbaz Gill and about 150 others, in Faisalabad, on blasphemy charges over the incident where PTI supporters raised slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his entourage in the Masjid-i-Nabvi compound, represents a falling back on the sort of vengeful politics of which the present government accused the PTI. Using the blasphemy laws is particularly dangerous, for blasphemy charges have shown before that they can take on a life of their own, leading to damaging, even fatal, consequences for those charged, any lawyer defending them, any police officer investigating the case, even judges hearing the case. Suggesting that the blasphemy laws need revision cost Punjab Governor Salman Taseer his life. Accusations seem enough; no one waits for conviction. The PTI itself has played this religious card, notably in its support for the Tehrik i Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) when it was campaigning against then Law Minister Zahid Hamid, but now it seems to have been the victim of the kind of charge it used to bring against opponents.

Besides, the charge seems misplaced. The actual offenders are presently in the custody of the Saudi authorities, who have matters well in hand. They would have priority, and it is only after they have been punished by those authorities, would it be possible for them to be brought into the custody of a Pakistani court. Since those, like Mr Khan, who are in Pakistani jurisdiction, cannot be tried until those in Saudi custody are made available, it seems that the game is not worth the candle.

The PML(N)’s frustration and anger is understandable provided how the PTI left no stone unturned to ensure there was always some form of legal pressure and a persistent fear of incarceration looming. But for them to use the religion card to settle scores is a dangerous road to go down, which can easily and quickly escalate into violence. Perhaps there’s still room to do the sensible thing and take it back. PPP’s silence on the matter is slow troubling. It should distance itself from this to maintain some semblance of their ‘secular’ credentials. However, it is doubtful any of this will happen owing to political exigency.