NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 40 new cases, one death

By Staff Report
Traffic passes visitors to the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi in Karachi, Pakistan, on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Pakistan's central bank is expected to hold its key interest rate for a seventh straight meeting even as an economic recovery from the pandemic is fanning Asia's fastest inflation. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan registered 40 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the ministry of health said on Monday.

The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,528,518 across the country after adding the fresh cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,372 people have died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, with one more death recorded on Sunday, according to the ministry’s statistics.

On Saturday, 16,165 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan while the positivity ratio stood at 0.25 percent.

There are 111 patients who are in critical condition.

Previous articleIn it for the long haul: Qantas bets on non-stop Sydney-London flights with Airbus order
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

One injured in blast in Quetta

At least one person was injured after a blast hit the customs intelligence office located at Quetta’s Airport Road, the police said on Sunday. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan to celebrate Eidul Fitr on Tuesday

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Sunday announced that the Shawwal moon was not sighted at any place in Pakistan and therefore Eidul Fitr would...
Read more
NATIONAL

Modi’s upcoming Europe trip is an opportunity to hold him accountable: Faheem Kayani

The upcoming visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to European countries starting from Monday is an opportunity for the host nations to question...
Read more
NATIONAL

Governor Cheema once again declares Buzdar’s resignation ‘illegal’

Punjab Governor Omer Cheema has said that his official residence was “captured” on Saturday to hold oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ashrafi condemns Masjid-e-Nabwi incident

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and former special assistant to the prime minister on interfaith harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi on Sunday excoriated the incident of...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM sends second summary for Punjab governor’s removal to President Alvi

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has once again sent a summary for the removal of the governor of Punjab to President Dr Arif Alvi. According to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.