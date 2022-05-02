Covid-19 daily report: 40 new cases, one death

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan registered 40 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the ministry of health said on Monday.

The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,528,518 across the country after adding the fresh cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,372 people have died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, with one more death recorded on Sunday, according to the ministry’s statistics.

On Saturday, 16,165 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan while the positivity ratio stood at 0.25 percent.

There are 111 patients who are in critical condition.