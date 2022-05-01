Who is the loser?

Pakistan, once again, is wallowing in a political, democratic and constitutional crisis. What has been going on for the last three to six months – taking unconstitutional steps by both the government and the opposition in order to ‘’surprise’’ each other, does it depict a true sense of democracy? The PTI led government says it has won the game by defeating the attempts of horse-trading and foreign intrigue.

Contrarily, the opposition professes that it will get a victory after the verdict issued by the Supreme Court against the unconstitutional act of the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly – the abrogation of a no-confidence motion against the PM.

If both are champions then the question is: Who is the actual loser? One cannot escape the conclusion that the state and its constitution are the actual losers. Once again democracy proved ineffective in this country. I got astonished by the fact that no PM of Pakistan completed a five-year tenure – the basic code of democracy. It does not mean democracy is not acceptable to this country rather it is the best form of government to welcome the vision of the founder of this state. There are some politicians, who, due to their self-interest in gaining power, tarnish the values of democracy. This is a moment of reflection for us that we could not implement a true sense of democracy in seventy-five years of independence. If it continues in future it will not only deter our economic growth and political stability, but it will also attract geopolitics to the country.

ALI HAIDER

LAHORE