The word “Fitr” is an Arabic word which has been taken from “Fitrat,” which means “the innate nature.” It’s called “zakat of the body.”

All Muslims are commanded to observe the fasts of Ramadan, and it is mandatory for the fasting person to pay the Fitr for the fasts.

Scholars believe that a person will be rejected if he does not pay for his fasts. That is, the fasts can’t go above the sky; they are dangled in the sky.

The Hadith says: “The fasts of the month of Ramadan lie between the sky and the earth, and they do not go to the refuge of God without the remittance of the Fitr.”

Two days before Eid-ul-Fitr, in 2 AH, the Prophet (PBUH) directed them to pay the Fitr. Consequently, the proper time to pay the fitr is two days before the Eid prayer.

It’s mentioned in the Hadith that the Prophet (PBUH) commanded that the Fitr must be given to the poor before the Eid prayer. Similarly, if the Fitr were paid within the first 10 days of Ramadan, it would be rather better. Apart from that, it should be recompensed at the appointed time.

In Islam, there are eight heads of the Fitr, as the heads of Zakat are described in Islam.

In Islam, the summons of Fitr is the best and most beautiful way of expressing affection to the poor, incapable, and inaccessible, and sharing it with Eid. The Fitr is obligatory for every adult and younger as a Muslim.

It is compulsory on a person who has seven and a half pieces of gold, fifty-two and a half pieces of silver, or equal to their cash value to be paid.

Thus, it is not obligatory for children to pay Fitr because they don’t own the possessions. So, instead, their parents can pay for their innate nature. In addition, it is the parents’ responsibility to pay attention to their innate nature when living at home.

The Hadith says, “The person who pays the Fitr before his death returns for one year.”

In Islam, it is not required to give the Fitr to non-Muslims, religious institutions, people of the Syed race, parents, and those of their next generation. Furthermore, the person is required to pay Fitr to those who are needful. So, it is very important that you have complete information about this person.

The Prophet (PBUH) says that the first right to pay Zakat or fitr is that of your relatives. That’s why there are two major well-being to giving zakat or fitr to relatives. The first benefit is that Allah becomes contented with him, and secondly, your relationships with him are also strengthened.

According to scholars, the innate nature of an individual should be credited to only one deserving person. Similarly, innate nature should be given to the other person as long as the fitr is appropriately paid. The Prophet (PBUH), who often gave “raisins” or “date palm” in Fitr, weighed 3 kg.

Likewise, the amount of wheat, rice, barley or their cash equivalent of 3 kg can be paid as Fitr.

If Allah Almighty says, “If you thank you, I will give you more.”

May Allah Almighty grant every Muslim the potential to pay ‘Charity Fitr’!

ASLAM PARVEZ

LARKANA