NATIONAL

Governor Cheema once again declares Buzdar’s resignation ‘illegal’

By News Desk

Punjab Governor Omer Cheema has said that his official residence was “captured” on Saturday to hold oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and termed Usman Buzdar’s resignation as chief executive of the province as “illegal”.

“The oath-taking of Hamza Shehbaz was illegal after I rejected the resignation of Usman Buzdar,” said the governor while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Sunday.

He maintained that former CM Buzdar’s resignation could not be accepted by the ex-governor as it was addressed to the prime minister instead of the governor.

Governor Cheema on Saturday dismissed former chief minister Buzdar’s resignation – hours before PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz was to be sworn in as the new CM – after which the former chief executive of the province immediately summoned a cabinet meeting at the Punjab Assembly.

The governor Cheema wrote a letter to Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and stated that Buzdar’s resignation was dismissed on the basis of certain constitutional loopholes.

“Yesterday a crime was committed at Governor House and it was ‘captured’ to hold illegal oath taking-ceremony of ‘fake’ chief minister,” he remarked.

Cheema said the court had not directed the federal government to hold oath-taking ceremony at Governor House.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has once again sent a summary for the removal of the governor of Punjab to President Dr Arif Alvi, according to the Express News.

According to the law, 10 days after the summary of removal is sent the Punjab governor would stand dismissed, following which the premier will send advice to the president for the appointment of a new governor.

Currently, Punjab Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema has 10 days left and will be removed from office after this time period is over.

However, PM Shehbaz had previously also sent a summary to the president and today marked 14 days since it was sent and not implemented.

News Desk

