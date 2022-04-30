Daily Covid-19 update: 65 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 65 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said on Saturday.

The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,528,412 across the country after adding the fresh cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,371 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, with no more death over the last 24 hours, according to the ministry’s statistics.

On Friday, 18,715 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan while the positivity ratio stood at 0.35 percent.

There are 131 patients who are in critical condition.