NATIONAL

Daily Covid-19 update: 65 new cases

By Staff Report
A labourer sorts onions at a market during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Karachi on April 20, 2020. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 65 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said on Saturday.

The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,528,412 across the country after adding the fresh cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,371 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, with no more death over the last 24 hours, according to the ministry’s statistics.

On Friday, 18,715 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan while the positivity ratio stood at 0.35 percent.

There are 131 patients who are in critical condition.

Previous articleAustralia supremo Coates steps down after 32 years
Next articleVirat Kohli hits laborious 58 to overcome alarming IPL batting slump
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

President Alvi visits Chinese embassy, expresses condolences over KU attack

ISLAMABAD: In order to express solidarity with the people and the government of China, President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday visited the Chinese embassy and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran Khan reacts to Masjid-e-Nabwi incident

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has distanced himself from the Pakistani pilgrims, who had chanted slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation during...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran announces long march towards Islamabad in last week of May

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday asked his party workers and supporters to march towards Islamabad in the last week of May...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab bureaucracy reshuffle on the cards

LAHORE: Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Saturday summoned a meeting of the members of the civil service posted in Punjab after taking oath at Governor's...
Read more
NATIONAL

Aid group reports surging numbers in child abuse in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: An aid group dedicated to child protection said its data shows assaults and sexual abuse of children have surged by nearly a third...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI moves intra-court appeal in LHC against oath of office to Hamza

LAHORE: Lawmakers from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday filed an intra-court appeal in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the court’s Friday’s decision directing...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran Khan reacts to Masjid-e-Nabwi incident

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has distanced himself from the Pakistani pilgrims, who had chanted slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation during...

Imran announces long march towards Islamabad in last week of May

Germany takes Italy to UN court again over Nazi compensation claims

Virat Kohli hits laborious 58 to overcome alarming IPL batting slump

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.