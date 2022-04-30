Sports

Boehly consortium to be named as preferred bidder for Chelsea: reports

By AFP
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 04: The Chelsea club badge on a flag during the Pre Season Friendly match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on August 04, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

LONDON: A consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly will be named as the preferred bidder to buy Chelsea, according to British media reports on Friday.

Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich put the Premier League club up for sale just before being sanctioned by the British government after the invasion of Ukraine.

The protracted bidding process is now believed to be close to a conclusion, with New York bank the Raine Group — handling the sale for Abramovich — reportedly picking Boehly’s group as the front runners.

British businessman Jim Ratcliffe had made a dramatic late intervention in the bidding war with a £4.25 billion ($5.3 billion) offer earlier on Friday.

Ratcliffe, the founder of chemicals company Ineos, reportedly made the biggest offer for Chelsea during the process, but his approach came after Raine Group’s initial deadline had passed.

Instead, it appears the Boehly consortium will be able to enter into exclusive talks to seal the deal, with the other bidders said to have been informed of the situation.

A spokesperson for Boehly’s consortium refused to comment on Friday, but the chairman and chief executive of Eldridge Industries is thought to have taken a major step towards taking over at Stamford Bridge.

Boehly has united with fellow Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter, British businessman Jonathan Goldstein, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and US investment firm Clearlake Capital in the consortium.

Boehly was part of the ownership group that bought the Dodgers for $2.15 billion in 2012.

The Dodgers, fuelled by their owners’ significant investment in star players, won their first World Series title for 32 years in 2020.

Chelsea’s Premier League rivals Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are already owned by American investors.

Former Liverpool chairman Martin Broughton and Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca are the figureheads of the other two consortiums who made bids to buy the 2021 Champions League winners.

Chelsea hope to have a new owner in place by the end of May as boss Thomas Tuchel looks to plan for next season.

Due to the sanctions on Abramovich, Tuchel is currently unable to offer new contracts to existing players or sign players from other clubs.

Chelsea defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are both expected to leave on free transfers at the end of this season.

Once the Raine Group selects a preferred bidder, the government must then grant a new licence to allow the sale to be completed.

Previous articleVirus might be behind mystery child hepatitis cases: US agency
Next articlePakistan, India reel under intense heat wave
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Second-ranked Rahm takes two-shot lead at Mexico Open

MEXICO CITY: World number two Jon Rahm opened a two-stroke lead at the Mexico Open on Friday, firing eight birdies in five-under-par 66 for...
Read more
Sports

Ronaldo on target as United draw 1-1 with Chelsea

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo showed his continued class in front of goal by cancelling out Marcos Alonso's opener for Chelsea in a 1-1 Premier...
Read more
Sports

Armstrong sets 50m backstroke record

Hunter Armstrong set a 50m backstroke world record of 23.71sec to qualify for the 2022 swimming World Championships at the US trials in Greensboro,...
Read more
Sports

Marcus Harris dropped from Australia Test squad for Sri Lanka

SYDNEY: Australia dropped Ashes opener Marcus Harris on Friday from an otherwise settled squad for the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in June and...
Read more
Sports

Man City, Liverpool turn attention back to Premier League shootout

LONDON: Manchester City and Liverpool must quickly turn their focus from Champions League glory to the battle for the Premier League title, with no...
Read more
Sports

Ben Stokes named as England Test captain

LONDON: Star all-rounder Ben Stokes was named as England’s new Test captain on Thursday, replacing Joe Root, who stood down earlier this month after...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sharif, Saudi crown prince discuss economic, security opportunities

RIYADH/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah in order to advance “economic, trade and investment...

In telephonic conversation, Bajwa, Gates discuss polio drive, Covid-19

Imran asks Alvi, top judge to investigate Lettergate

Pakistan, India reel under intense heat wave

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.