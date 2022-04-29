NATIONAL

India says talks with Pakistan only after ‘terror’ stops

By Agencies

New Delhi on Thursday ruled out any formal talks with Pakistan unless India’s neighbor stops supporting “cross-border terrorism”.

The recent appointment of Shehbaz Sharif as new prime minister has raised hopes of an easing of tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals, who have fought a series of wars since independence from Britain in 1947.

But India said there would be no negotiations unless Islamabad ensures an atmosphere of peace and diplomacy.

“Our stand is clear. We want an environment free of terror,” Arindam Bagchi, India’s foreign ministry spokesperson, told reporters at a Thursday press conference.

Only then is dialogue possible, it “doesn’t matter what the government on the other side says.”

Bagchi added that a recent exchange of letters between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Sharif were part of routine diplomatic courtesies.

“This is our valid demand and there has been no change on our stand,” he said.

Modi in early April congratulated Sharif on his appointment as Pakistan’s new leader while reiterating his desire for “peace and stability” in the region “free of terror”.

In his own public message Sharif said Islamabad wanted “better relationship with India” but cautioned that no lasting peace would be possible without a resolution to Kashmir’s status.

Sharif hails from an elite political family seen by some in India as more conciliatory towards New Delhi than Khan.

Unusually for a senior Pakistani politician, Sharif has actually visited India, in 2013 when he was chief minister for Punjab — a state that was split between the two countries during the bloody 1947 partition of the sub-continent.

Previous articlePolice in India arrest seven people for desecrating mosques
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Govt urges KSA to take stern action against people involved in Madina incident

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday announced that the government will request Saudi authorities to take appropriate action against those who instigated the use of...
Read more
HEADLINES

IHC CJ Minallah says ‘when it comes to Constitution, oppressed class, courts will open at 3am’

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Friday said that if the matter is related to the Constitution or the oppressed class,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rain, windstorm expected across Pakistan during Eid holidays: Met Office

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday forecast light rain with wind and dust storms across Pakistan during the upcoming Eid holidays under the influence...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sherry Rehman condemns Masjid-e-Nabwi incident

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday condemned the incident of hurling slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his...
Read more
NATIONAL

UNSC seeks cooperation with Pakistan, China to probe Karachi blast

ISLAMABAD: Condemning this week's suicide terror attack in Karachi, the UN Security Council (UNSC) has sought the cooperation of all states with Pakistan and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Suri seeks police action after Bugti supporters attacked him at eatery

ISLAMABAD: Hours after supporters of Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP) chief Shahzain Bugti attacked Qasim Suri while he and his guests were having Suhoor at...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

IHC CJ Minallah says ‘when it comes to Constitution, oppressed class,...

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Friday said that if the matter is related to the Constitution or the oppressed class,...

42 hurt in violence at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound: Palestinian Red Crescent

Rain, windstorm expected across Pakistan during Eid holidays: Met Office

Sherry Rehman condemns Masjid-e-Nabwi incident

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.