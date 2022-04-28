NATIONAL

Sharif’s visit to Saudi will open new chapter of friendship: minister

By Staff Report
Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif receiving Guard of Honour in Islamabad on 12th April, 2022.

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will on Thursday leave for Saudi Arabia on his maiden official visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“The prime minister will reach Madinah. This visit from April 28 to 30 will be the first foreign visit of Shehbaz Sharif after assuming the office of the Prime Minister,” she tweeted.

“After four years of turmoil, the gathering of Pakistan’s friends is about to be resumed. Congratulations on the resumption of the journey of stability, progress and prosperity.”

“The blessings of Umrah and attendance at Roza-i-Rasool will be with us. Long live Saudi Arabia-Pakistan friendship,” she added.

Aurangzeb insisted “the visit reflects the revival of historic relations based on fraternal, passionate and mutual trust between the two countries. It will open a new historic chapter of ideal friendship.”

Staff Report

