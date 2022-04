ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday sought details of allegedly illegal recruitments made by his predecessor Asad Qaiser from the assembly secretariat.

“Who came to which department? Who came on deputation? Who was promoted illegally?” Ashraf said, while ordering a thorough inquiry into the matter.

“The NA speaker will take an action against all those officials recruited illegally after the completion of a thorough inquiry against them,” said a source.