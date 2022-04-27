Karachi attack perpetrators will be brought to book: minister

— China ‘demands’ through probe into suicide blast

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan vowed on Wednesday to use all means to hunt and bring to justice the perpetrators of the Karachi suicide attack which targeted a Chinese delegation.

His statement came a day after a suspected female suicide bomber killed three Chinese teachers in the provincial metropolis, in the first major attack this year against nationals of Islamabad’s long-time ally working in Pakistan.

The three were among passengers on a minibus returning to the University of Karachi after a lunch break when the bomb exploded at the entrance to the institute’s Confucius Institute, killing the Chinese teachers and a local, police and officials said.

A militant group, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), based in Balochistan bordering Afghanistan and Iran, claimed responsibility for the blast, adding in an email to Reuters the attack was carried out by a woman suicide bomber.

Khan said that on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he was traveling to Karachi today, said a press statement.

The minister said the entire country expressed solidarity with the Chinese brethren and it was our mutual grief. We will deal with it with full force as it is an attack on Pakistan-China friendship, he added.

He said that he would find out the facts in meeting with the law enforcement agencies. “Our great friend China will be kept fully informed in progress about the investigation into the incident,” he added.

Khan said the government would review all security apparatus for Chinese residents and would take effective measures after a thorough review of security.

“Every aspect will be carefully examined,” he added. “The federal government would cooperate fully to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

CHINA ‘DEMANDS’ THOROUGH PROBE

Meanwhile, China’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack and “demanded” Pakistan punish the perpetrators, protect Chinese citizens and prevent such incidents from happening again.

“The blood of the Chinese people should not be shed in vain, and those behind this incident will surely pay the price,” it said in a statement.

China also extended condolences to the victims and sympathies to the families of the injured and bereaved.

“The Chinese side expresses strong condemnation and indignation over this major terrorist attack and extends deep condolences to the victims and sympathies to the injured and bereaved families,” the ministry quoted a spokesperson as saying in a separate statement issued Wednesday.

“On the afternoon of April 26, a van of the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi was hit by a suicide terrorist attack. So far, the incident has left three Chinese teachers dead and one injured. There are also casualties on the Pakistani side,” he said.

The spokesperson said Beijing and its mission in Pakistan had activated the emergency response mechanism immediately after the incident.

— With Reuters