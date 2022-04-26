Sports

Rafael Nadal says he is to return at Madrid Open next week

By APP

MADRID: Rafael Nadal is to return to competitive action at next week’s Madrid Open, a month out from the French Open which the Spanish legend has won 13 times.

The 35-year-old resumed training last week after being on the sidelines for four weeks due to a rib injury.
He said on social media he wanted to play in the Spanish capital despite being “short of preparation”.
Nadal picked up the injury in his loss to American Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells final on March 22, announcing at the time he expected to be out for between four and six weeks.

That defeat ended his perfect 20-0 run to start 2022 which had included winning the Australian Open title.
Nadal beat Daniil Medvedev in an epic final in Melbourne after Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia over his Covid vaccination status.

That victory gave him a men’s record 21st Grand Slam title, moving him out of a tie with Djokovic and Roger Federer.

The French Open begins on May 22.

Previous articleKhurram Dastagir Khan gets power portfolio as PM notifies 4 more ministers, one MoS
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Buttler tons to Kohli ducks: hits and misses of the IPL so far

NEW DELHI: The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has passed the half-way mark after a month of high-octane action in the...
Read more
Sports

Milicic to depart Macarthur FC at end of A-League season

MELBOURNE: Macarthur FC are on the hunt for a new coach after Ante Milicic confirmed on Tuesday he would step down from the role...
Read more
Sports

Spanish clubs face English challenge

MANCHESTER: Real Madrid and Villarreal stand in the way of Manchester City and Liverpool taking their battle for domestic honours to the biggest stage of all...
Read more
Sports

Yasir Arafat reveals Shah Rukh Khan himself offered contract to join KKR

Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat revealed that Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan offered him the contract to join his side Kolkata Knight Riders, on...
Read more
Sports

Hasan Ali picks up 9 wickets as Lancashire thrash Gloucestershire

Hasan Ali has once again delivered a phenomenal performance in the ongoing County Championship 2022 as the right-arm pacer ended with the figures of...
Read more
Sports

Harbhajan Singh lavishes praise on ‘future legend’ Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam's consistency has pushed former captains and cricket pundits to open up on a debate about whether the 27-year-old must be...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Another judge recuses himself from Maryam’s plea for passport retrieval

LAHORE: A second two-judge bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) formed to take up the petition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president...

Pakistan seeks economic support for Palestine, occupied Kashmir

Land worth Rs72mn retrieved on Punjab ombudsman’s order

PTI stages nationwide protests against ECP head

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.