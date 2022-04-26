Dozens of allies, relatives and maids to accompany PM Shehbaz on trip to Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is all set to visit Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for preforming Umrah taking along dozens of officials and political leaders.

The entourage comprises of political allies, personal staff, kith and kin of Sharif, maids, relatives and what not.

Sources say that a convoy of more than 50 members will accompany the prime minister on his maiden visit to the Kingdom.

The delegation, according to sources, will include Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal, BAP leader Khalid Magsi, MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Communications Minister Maulana Asad Mehmood, ANP leader Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, JWP President Shahzain Bugti, MNA Mohsin Dawar, MNA Aslam Bhootani, MNA Ali Nawaz Shah, PMAP chief Mahmood Achakzai, National Party President Dr Abdul Malik, Ex-SAPM Allama Tahir Ashrafi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, PPP MNA Shagufta Jumani and others.

Family members include Hamza Shahbaz, Wife of Hamza Shahbaz, Daughter of Hamza Shahbaz, Maid of Hamza Shahbaz’s family, Captain Muhammad Safdar (Retd), Maryam Nawaz, Sabiha Abbas Sharif, Yousaf Abbas Sharif,

Wife of Yousaf Abbas Sharif, Son of Yousaf Abbas Sharif and others.

Interestingly, if it was not enough, the entourage would be joined in by other family members from Doha including Suleman Shehbaz Sharif, Wife of Suleman Shehbaz Sharif,

Son of Suleman Shehbaz Sharif, Maid of Suleman Shehbaz Sharif and others.

The list also includes names of retired bureaucrat Ahad Cheema, Mrs Ahad Cheema, personal staff including drivers and others.

Moreover, family members joining in from London would include Hussain Nawaz, Wife of Hussain Nawaz and others.

‘False propaganda about PM’s Saudi visit’

Issuing a statement in response to a tweet of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has stated that PM Shehbaz was not going to Saudi Arabia on a chartered plane.

“The PTI leaders should not mislead the masses through false and baseless propaganda,” the information minister said in the statement, clarifying that the prime minister would go to Saudi Arabia on a commercial flight and bear the expenses of his visit.