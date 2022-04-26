HEADLINES

Dozens of allies, relatives and maids to accompany PM Shehbaz on trip to Saudi Arabia

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is all set to visit Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for preforming Umrah taking along dozens of officials and political leaders.

The entourage comprises of political allies, personal staff, kith and kin of Sharif, maids, relatives and what not.  

Sources say that a convoy of more than 50 members will accompany the prime minister on his maiden visit to the Kingdom.

The delegation, according to sources, will include Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal, BAP leader Khalid Magsi, MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Communications Minister Maulana Asad Mehmood, ANP leader Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, JWP President Shahzain Bugti, MNA Mohsin Dawar, MNA Aslam Bhootani, MNA Ali Nawaz Shah, PMAP chief Mahmood Achakzai, National Party President Dr Abdul Malik, Ex-SAPM Allama Tahir Ashrafi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, PPP MNA Shagufta Jumani and others.

Family members include Hamza Shahbaz, Wife of Hamza Shahbaz, Daughter of Hamza Shahbaz, Maid of Hamza Shahbaz’s family, Captain Muhammad Safdar (Retd), Maryam Nawaz, Sabiha Abbas Sharif, Yousaf Abbas Sharif,
Wife of Yousaf Abbas Sharif, Son of Yousaf Abbas Sharif and others.

Interestingly, if it was not enough, the entourage would be joined in by other family members from Doha including Suleman Shehbaz Sharif, Wife of Suleman Shehbaz Sharif, 
Son of Suleman Shehbaz Sharif, Maid of Suleman Shehbaz Sharif and others.

The list also includes names of retired bureaucrat Ahad Cheema, Mrs Ahad Cheema, personal staff including drivers and others. 

Moreover, family members joining in from London would include Hussain Nawaz, Wife of Hussain Nawaz and others. 

‘False propaganda about PM’s Saudi visit’
Issuing a statement in response to a tweet of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has stated that PM Shehbaz was not going to Saudi Arabia on a chartered plane.

“The PTI leaders should not mislead the masses through false and baseless propaganda,” the information minister said in the statement, clarifying that the prime minister would go to Saudi Arabia on a commercial flight and bear the expenses of his visit.

Previous articleMiftah rules out immediate hike in fuel prices
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Miftah rules out immediate hike in fuel prices

-- Minister drops hint of spike in prices after due process -- Says will have to review 'subsidies given to rich' ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nawaz Sharif issued passport to return to Pakistan

The federal government on Monday issued a new passport to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, enabling him to travel to Pakistan. According to media reports,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt to devise strategy against PTI’S Islamabad long march after Eid

ISLAMABAD: The ruling alliance is mulling over to sit together after Eid to plan a strategy against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) march towards Islamabad besides...
Read more
NATIONAL

Amir Hayat becomes new PIA CEO as Arshad Malik retires

ISLAMABAD: Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Amir Hayat has assumed the charge as interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC suspends notification of schedule for first phase of LB polls in Punjab

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has suspended the notification of the schedule for the first phase of local bodies elections in Punjab. A two-member bench...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt orders stern action against diesel hoarders

ISLAMABAD: The government Monday took notice of the shortage of diesel in the country and decided to take stern action against those involved in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Amir Hayat becomes new PIA CEO as Arshad Malik retires

ISLAMABAD: Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Amir Hayat has assumed the charge as interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as...

LHC suspends notification of schedule for first phase of LB polls in Punjab

Govt orders stern action against diesel hoarders

5-member Prosecutor Committee notified to pursue the Priyantha Kumara case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.