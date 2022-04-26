Musk-ruled Twitter: users left to fight trolls and misinformation?

SAN FRANCISCO: For Syracuse University assistant professor of communications law Kyla Garrett-Wagner, Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter is not a free speech rights victory.

“What we have done is put even more power into fewer hands,” she told AFP.

“If Elon Musk decides tomorrow that he wants to shut Twitter down for a week, he can do that.”

She noted the US Constitution’s first amendment only bars governments from gagging what citizens say — leaving the billionaire entrepreneur the power to decide what can and cannot be posted on the private entity of Twitter.

“This is not the street corner,” Garrett-Wagner said. “This is the proverbial Wild West but owned by a minority elite that doesn’t represent minority voices.”

‘The trolls take over’

Musk’s promised hands-off approach to content is a particularly thorny matter when it comes to high-profile cases like that of former US president Donald Trump, who was banned from Twitter after an assault on the Capitol by his supporters.

“Musk says he is going to turn Twitter into a social media platform with no moderation; there have been several of those and they don’t work,” said analyst Rob Enderle of Enderle Group.

“The trolls take over, they get too hostile and drive people away from the platform.”

Musk has said he is averse to banning people from Twitter due to misbehaviour, prompting speculation that he would lift Trump’s ban.

But Trump on Monday said he would not be returning to Twitter even if his account were reinstated, saying he would stick to his own site, Truth Social.

App store trouble?

If Musk pulls back on policing content at Twitter, advertisers would also have to take the lead to ensure their messages were not associated with toxic content, according to advocates and academics.

“Accountability now rests with Twitter’s top advertisers, who need to make it clear that if Twitter becomes a free-for-all of hate, extremism and disinformation, they will walk,” said Media Matters for America chief Angelo Carusone.

“It is also critical that Google and Apple hold Twitter to the same standards they applied to other apps like Parler,” he added, referring to a social network popular among conservatives.