Land worth Rs72mn retrieved on Punjab ombudsman’s order

LAHORE: In compliance with the directions of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan the district administration has retrieved two kanal state land from squatters in the graveyard of the Sattu Katla area of the provincial metropolis.

The total value of the recovered land is Rs72 million.

A spokesman of the Office of Ombudsman disclosed in a statement on Tuesday that the Gujrat administration has sealed five illegal mini petrol pumps in Sarai Alamgir while the shops involved in the illegal decanting of LPG cylinders in the Tattle Aali area of Gujranwala have been shut down along with confiscation of illegal equipment by the local admin.

This action has been taken in compliance with the two separate own-motion notices of Ombudsman Khan taken on news items about illegal decanting activities and the presence of unauthorized petrol agencies in these areas, the spokesman said.