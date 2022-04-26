Khurram Dastagir Khan gets power portfolio as PM notifies 4 more ministers, one MoS

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has allocated the portfolios to four federal ministers and one minister of state (MoS).

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, Khurram Dastagir Khan has been given the portfolio of power, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has been made the minister for economic affairs, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada has been appointed the human rights minister, while Murtaza Javed Abbasi has bagged the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Muhammad Hashim Notezai will be Minister of State for Power. The Cabinet Division has issued a notification to this effect.

The first oath-taking ceremony of PM Shehbaz’s cabinet was held on April 19 at the President’s House but President Dr Alvi was unable to administer the oath as he was reportedly unwell at the time.

President Arif Alvi did however administer oath to four new ministers on Friday during the second oath-taking ceremony setting aside his differences with the Shahbaz Sharif-led government and agreeing to fulfil his Constitutional duties following the first meeting between the two.