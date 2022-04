ISLAMABAD – The Government of Pakistan Tuesday issued the schedule for the Eid ul Fitr holidays, which will start on May 2 (Monday) according to a notification.

The 4-day holiday will begin on May 2 and continue till May 5 (Thursday), the notification said after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s approval.

According to source, initially a summary of a three-day holiday was sent to the prime minister, however, he approved a four-day holiday.