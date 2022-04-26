NATIONAL

Cnergyico signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abhi

By press release

Cnergyico Pk Limited (formerly Byco Petroleum), one of Pakistan’s largest petroleum companies, today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the financial wellness platform Abhi that provides salary advance service. Cnergyico plans to use Abhi’s innovative financial technology to facilitate its employees located all across Pakistan. With Abhi, employees can access their earned salary, at any time of the month.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Azfar Saeed Baig, Cnergyico’s Vice President for Information said, “taking care of employees has been the number one priority at Cnergyico. The company has been blessed with hundreds of hardworking and dedicated individuals who are all part of the Cnergyico family. We not only offer attractive wages, invest in training and development, cultivate a diverse and inclusive work environment, and ensure the health and safety of our employees but also provide attractive benefits by using innovative, technology-driven products like Abhi.”

Cnergyico is one of the biggest employers in the energy industry in Pakistan, since the company operates the country’s largest oil refinery in terms of installed capacity, a rapidly growing network of over 430 retail outlets, the nation’s first and only Single Point Mooring, and other energy infrastructure assets. By collaborating with Abhi, Cnergyico seeks to give greater financial flexibility to its employees so they can prosper and succeed.

About Cnergyico:

Cnergyico Pk Limited is one of Pakistan’s leading energy firms, engaged in the businesses of oil refining, petroleum marketing, and petroleum logistics. Cnergyico’s mission is to meet the nation’s energy. The Company manufactures a wide range of petroleum products with a vision to achieve sustainable productivity and profitability while upholding high environmental, health and safety standards.

Cnergyico is Pakistan’s largest oil refiner by design capacity, and is the nation’s only firm having a dedicated Single Point Mooring (SPM). Cnergyico’s SPM is the only floating liquid port in the country, and the company employs a round-the-clock crew dedicated for the safety and security of the buoy and vessels in and around the SPM’s anchorage area. The SPM is Pakistan’s only terminal having a Tier 3 oil spill response membership.

Cnergyico refines crude oil into various marketable components including Liquefied Petroleum Gas, Light Naphtha, Heavy Naphtha, High Octane Blending Component, Motor Gasoline, Kerosene, Jet Fuels, High Speed Diesel and Furnace Oil. The Company is proud to have the largest capacity crude oil storage tanks in the country. Cnergyico’s marketing network supports retail outlets in more than 80 cities all over Pakistan and is an emerging player in Pakistan’s oil marketing sector. Cnergyico’s diverse and highly skilled workforce consists of approximately 900 dedicated employees across the firm’s divisions.

 

Previous articleHome-based women workers decry HomeNet Pakistan’s apathy in resolving their problems
press release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

CITY

Home-based women workers decry HomeNet Pakistan’s apathy in resolving their problems

KARACHI  – Home-based women workers in Orangi Town staged a novel protest and sat along roadside with their children and husbands. Explaining their problems, they...
Read more
NATIONAL

Faisal Subzwari discusses USD 3.8bn KCCDZ development project with CRBC

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari discusses USD 3.8 Billion Karachi Coastal Comprehensive Zone (KCCDZ) development project with China Road and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan Navy conducts Naval drills with US Navy

Pakistan and US Navy conducted bilateral Naval Exercise Inspired Union in North Arabian Sea. The exercise was aimed to rehearse maritime procedures and enhance...
Read more
NATIONAL

Incompetence, ineptness and bullying hallmarks of PTI 4-year misrule : Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday said incompetence, ineptness and bullying were the hallmarks of former prime minister Imran Khan, who...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP hints at general elections not to be held before May 2023

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday hinted that general elections may not be held before May 2023, citing a census-related setback. The ECP's...
Read more
NATIONAL

Khurram Dastagir Khan gets power portfolio as PM notifies 4 more ministers, one MoS

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has allocated the portfolios to four federal ministers and one minister of state (MoS). According to a notification issued...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Incompetence, ineptness and bullying hallmarks of PTI 4-year misrule : Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday said incompetence, ineptness and bullying were the hallmarks of former prime minister Imran Khan, who...

ECP hints at general elections not to be held before May 2023

The Open set for record attendance at St Andrews

Rafael Nadal says he is to return at Madrid Open next week

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.