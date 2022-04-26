NATIONAL

Asif assumes charge as Defence Minister

By APP
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MP Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday assumed charge as Minister for Defence.

He was received by Defence Secretary retired Lt. Gen. Hilal Hussain at the Ministry of Defence, said a press release.

Asif held an introductory meeting with the senior officials of the ministry. He was also briefed in detail about the role and functions of the ministry and its allied organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, Asif said: “We are proud of our armed forces and the government would provide maximum support to enhance their capabilities and professionalism.”

He assured that the government would provide resources and equipment, in order to make Pakistan’s defence impregnable.

He said the defence of the country would be strengthened as it was confronting enormous internal and external challenges.

APP

