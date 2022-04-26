NATIONAL

Another judge recuses himself from Maryam’s plea for passport retrieval

By Staff Report
Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, gestures while speaks during the public rally of newly-formed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an opposition alliance of 11 parties, in Karachi on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: A second two-judge bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) formed to take up the petition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz involving her passport was dissolved on Tuesday.

The bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and comprising Justice Farooq Haider was dissolved when the latter recused himself from the case.

The bench was supposed to hear Nawaz’s petition regarding the retrieval of her passport so that she could go to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Ahsan Bhoon appeared before the court on behalf of Nawaz. But the bench could not take up the case.

Earlier on April 21, a two-judge bench headed by Justice Najafi could not be able to hear the case as the bench was dissolved when Justice Anwar ul-Haq recused himself from hearing the case.

Nawaz has approached the high court for permission to go abroad.

Nawaz, in her petition, said she had surrendered her passport to the court, adding: “I want to go to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah but cannot do so because my passport is surrendered at the LHC.”

She pleaded with the court to allow her once to go on pilgrimage and issue orders for temporarily returning her passport.

Staff Report

