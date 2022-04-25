Sports

Yasir Arafat reveals Shah Rukh Khan himself offered contract to join KKR

By Agencies

Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat revealed that Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan offered him the contract to join his side Kolkata Knight Riders, on a three-year contract.

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is currently taking place and as usual, Pakistan players are not part of the competition due to political differences.

The only season where players from Pakistan featured was the inaugural one. Almost 11 players were part of five different franchises. All-rounder Azhar Mahmood had the chance to play after he became British Citizen in 2011.

Yasir Arafat disclosed his interaction with King Khan after the first edition of IPL and how he thought it was a joke.

“Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had shortlisted names for the first edition and unfortunately, I was not among them and couldn’t play,” Yasir said on Cricket Den’s YouTube channel.

“I was playing County Cricket for Kent in 2008 where KKR’s Scouting Team specially came from India and they met me during a match. They revealed that Shah Rukh Khan wants me to play for his side,” he added.

“Initially, I thought it was a joke as to why Shah Rukh would send somebody to talk regarding the contract. They also handed me a card and took my contact details.”

A few weeks later, I received an email where they complained about not contacting and the discussion was put off. They again offered me a three-year contract where Shah Rukh himself called and welcomed me. He also picked up my contract through someone in London while travelling to the United States of America,” he maintained.

“Then Mumbai blasts happened and Pakistan players were unable to become part of the competition ever again,” he concluded.

It must be noted that Yasir played three Tests, 11 ODIs and 13 T20Is from 2000-2012. Yasir was a regular overseas player in different franchise league across the globe in later stages of career.

