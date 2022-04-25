NATIONAL

LHC suspends notification of schedule for first phase of LB polls in Punjab

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has suspended the notification of the schedule for the first phase of local bodies elections in Punjab.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Shujaat Ali Khan announced the verdict on Monday.

The court sought a reply from the relevant parties including the Election Commission of Pakistan on 25th of next month.

The President Lahore High Court Bar Association Sardar Akbar Dogar had filed the petition in which he maintained that as per ECP Schedule the Local Government Amendment Ordinance will expire on June 10 and the official results will be announced on June 14.

The petition stated that the notification issued by the Election Commission is illegal and unconstitutional.

Staff Report

