Jos Buttler credits Mushtaq Ahmed for his remarkable IPL form

England superstar Jos Buttler has lit the Indian Premier League (IPL) on fire after his mesmerizing start to the tournament, which he credited heavily to Pakistan coach Mushtaq Ahmed.

Buttler is currently the leading scorer in the IPL with 491 runs. He is currently averaging 81.83 and has already struck three centuries in just seven innings.

While doing a rapid-fire, the 31-year-old revealed that Mushtaq Ahmed helped him identify his weak areas and gave the advice to overturn that.

“Mushtaq Ahmed always told me to hit on the off-side first and then come around to the leg-side. If you are looking only on the leg-side, you will never hit the ball on the off-side,” Buttler claimed.

The Englishmen is currently enjoying the form of his life as his splendid form has helped Rajasthan Royals secure the third spot on the points table halfway through the tournament.