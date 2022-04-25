Sports

Hasan Ali picks up 9 wickets as Lancashire thrash Gloucestershire

By Agencies

Hasan Ali has once again delivered a phenomenal performance in the ongoing County Championship 2022 as the right-arm pacer ended with the figures of 9/96 against Gloucestershire.

While representing Lancashire, Hasan Ali secured 9 wickets as his team outclassed the opposition by an innings and 57 runs.

He took the last wicket of Jared Warner (10) who showed an unbelievable resistance as he played 119 balls against a threatening Lancashire attack, and gave his everything to help Gloucestershire forge a draw.

Hasan Ali took six wickets in the first innings and then managed to secure three scalps in the following innings which also included a sensational yorker to send James Brassey back to the pavilion.

In the previous game, Hasan Ali started strong with a five-for in the match as he returned the figures of 5/94 and bowled 11 maidens on his debut.

It is worth mentioning that Hasan Ali secured the last wicket of the match as well. Here’s the winning moment from the clash between Lancashire and Gloucestershire:

The pacer took it to social media to showcase his gratitude to have registered two back-to-back victories while playing an important role in both of them.

Previous articleHarbhajan Singh lavishes praise on ‘future legend’ Babar Azam
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Harbhajan Singh lavishes praise on ‘future legend’ Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam's consistency has pushed former captains and cricket pundits to open up on a debate about whether the 27-year-old must be...
Read more
Sports

Jos Buttler credits Mushtaq Ahmed for his remarkable IPL form

England superstar Jos Buttler has lit the Indian Premier League (IPL) on fire after his mesmerizing start to the tournament, which he credited heavily...
Read more
Sports

Barca wobble continues as Rayo win puts Real Madrid on brink of title

BARCELONA: Barcelona suffered a shock 1-0 defeat by Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, handing Real Madrid the chance to win La Liga if they draw...
Read more
Sports

Nets in disarray face first-round exit in NBA playoffs

NEW YORK: Brooklyn's NBA championship aspirations are on life support as the Nets head into Monday's Eastern Conference first-round clash with Boston trying to...
Read more
Sports

Afghan women players make football debut in Australia

Players from Afghanistan's national women's football team competed in a local league match in Australia on Sunday for the first time since fleeing the...
Read more
Sports

Barcelona crush Wolfsburg in Champions League

BARCELONA: Holders Barcelona continued their torrid scoring form as they tore Wolfsburg apart in the first half of their women's Champions League semi-final on the way to a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily update: 100 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 100 new Covid-19 cases and no more deaths from the pandemic over the last 24 hours, the ministry of health said...

Hearing of Elahi’s request for police case against Hamza deferred

Police say traced whereabouts of missing Karachi teen

Narowal admin imposes penalty on unregistered tractors, workshops

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.