Hasan Ali picks up 9 wickets as Lancashire thrash Gloucestershire

Hasan Ali has once again delivered a phenomenal performance in the ongoing County Championship 2022 as the right-arm pacer ended with the figures of 9/96 against Gloucestershire.

While representing Lancashire, Hasan Ali secured 9 wickets as his team outclassed the opposition by an innings and 57 runs.

He took the last wicket of Jared Warner (10) who showed an unbelievable resistance as he played 119 balls against a threatening Lancashire attack, and gave his everything to help Gloucestershire forge a draw.

Hasan Ali took six wickets in the first innings and then managed to secure three scalps in the following innings which also included a sensational yorker to send James Brassey back to the pavilion.

In the previous game, Hasan Ali started strong with a five-for in the match as he returned the figures of 5/94 and bowled 11 maidens on his debut.

It is worth mentioning that Hasan Ali secured the last wicket of the match as well. Here’s the winning moment from the clash between Lancashire and Gloucestershire:

The pacer took it to social media to showcase his gratitude to have registered two back-to-back victories while playing an important role in both of them.