Sports

Harbhajan Singh lavishes praise on ‘future legend’ Babar Azam

By Agencies

Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s consistency has pushed former captains and cricket pundits to open up on a debate about whether the 27-year-old must be part of the infamous Fab Four.

The Fab Four comprises of former skippers Kohli, Joe Root, Steve Smith and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. They have been consistent in performances since their respective debuts.

Often players are categorised and Babar is also among them. Babar already has 23 centuries to his name while he currently ranks in the top five across all formats. He stands fifth among batters in Tests and holds the top spot in limited-overs cricket.

Meanwhile, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh also formed his opinion on this debate and said that it would be too early to put Babar in that category while predicting that going forward, he will be among the legends of the game.

“I think it is a bit too early to say if he can be in the Fab Four. I don’t even know who are in the Fab Four. But Babar definitely has the quality, he is a proper batsman with so much of confidence and technique. Going forward he will be one of the legends of cricket,” Babar told Sportskeeda.

“But now its too early to put him in any league. Let him play and keep on scoring more runs and winning games for his team. And talent wise he is no less than anyone else,” he added.

