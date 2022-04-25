NATIONAL

Govt orders stern action against diesel hoarders

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The government Monday took notice of the shortage of diesel in the country and decided to take stern action against those involved in creating its artificial shortage.

According to the official sources, a high-level virtual meeting was chaired by Secretary Petroleum Ali Raza Bhutta during which it was briefed that the country had the required reserves of petroleum products.

The meeting was also told that the required 21-day stock of diesel and 31-day stock of petrol was available in the country, and, an artificial shortage of diesel was created on the rumours of Rs52 per litre rise in its prices.

The meeting decided to take stern action against the hoarders of diesel, instructing all chief secretaries of the four provinces to carry out raids and cancel licenses of the dealers involved in the hoarding of the diesel.

The meeting also directed the authorities concerned to ensure the stable supply of the diesel and tighten the monitoring of diesel stock of authorised dealers.

The officials of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and representatives of oil marketing companies had attended the meeting.

According to the well-placed sources, there are currently around 10,000 authorised dealers of oil companies in the country.

The number of the unlicensed and unauthorised dealers is unlimited, and the government does not have any data about them.

These unlicensed dealers have hoarded large quantities of diesel the demand of which has increased, with its daily consumption has risen from 23,000 tonnes to 33,000 tonnes, due to the harvesting of wheat.

The diesel supply has been affected due to increase in its consumption, and, political opposition is also considered to be an element in its artificial shortage.

Staff Report

