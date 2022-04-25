NATIONAL

Amir Hayat becomes new PIA CEO as Arshad Malik retires

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Amir Hayat has assumed the charge as interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as Arhsad Malik has completed his tenure and stands retired.

Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat was appointed as Adviser to President & CEO PIA Air Marshal (Retired) Arshad Malik in October 2020.

The PIA through its Twitter handler made the announcement, saying that Malik completes his tenure as the CEO and bids farewell with a wish for a great and prosperous future for PIA and Pakistan.

A spokesman for PIA said that they had issued advertisement for the appointment of new CEO of the national flag carrier.

Arshad Malik was appointed as vice chief of air staff and on April 25 (today) he was retired from the service on completion of his term. Arhsad Malik was appointed in October 2018.

Amid the Arshad Malik stint as PIA CEO, six planes became part of the PIA fleet.

During his era, PIA staff strength declined significantly from 550 to 260 on average.

Arhsad Malik initiated departmental inquiry and action against 1100 employees and 800 employees were kicked out from the PIA on having fake degrees. The sacking of employees was part of a cost-cutting campaign.

Staff Report

