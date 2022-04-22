NATIONAL

Sharjeel Memon appointed as Sindh information minister

By News Desk

PPP leader Sharjeel Memon has been included in the cabinet of the Sindh government after he was appointed as the provincial information minister, a statement in this regard said Friday.

The ex-information minister, Saeed Ghani, will retain his portfolio of labour and human resources, according to the statement from the Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department.

Acting Governor Agha Siraj Durrani administered the oath to the newly-appointed cabinet member as Imran Ismail had resigned from governorship a few days back.

The development comes a day after Memom — who has previously held the portfolio of information minister — was inducted into the cabinet following ex-transport minister Syed Awais Qadir Shah’s removal.

The former transport minister was shown the door only a day after he announced that a consignment of over 120 diesel-hybrid buses had started their voyage from two Chinese ports to Karachi.

A provincial minister had to be axed to make room for Memon to rejoin the provincial cabinet, so Shah was shown the door, as according to the 18th Constitutional Amendment, the strength of the Sindh cabinet cannot exceed 18.

Previous articlePML-N to hold rallies across country
Next articleBurnley keep pressure on Everton with win over Saints
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PML-N to hold rallies across country

With the PTI’s public mobilisation campaign going on in full swing, the PML-N too has decided to galvanise its support base by holding around...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-Q eyes NA opposition leader slot

The Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) on Friday forwarded the name of Hussain Elahi to the National Assembly speaker for the coveted post of opposition...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ilhan’s visit was not ‘sponsored’ by US govt: US spokesperson

Amid claims that the United States was "trying to clear the air" with former prime minister Imran Khan through Congress Representative Ilhan Omar who...
Read more
NATIONAL

Army officer martyred in gunfight with terrorists in Balochistan’s Awaran: ISPR

A Pakistan Army major embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Balochistan's Awaran area, the military's media affairs wing said on...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC directs president to appoint representative to administer oath to Hamza

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday instructed President Dr Arif Alvi to appoint a representative to administer oath to Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza...
Read more
NATIONAL

Honourable way out for dissident lawmakers is to resign: SC judge

Supreme Court Justice Munib Akhtar, who is part of a five-member bench hearing a presidential reference seeking the SC's interpretation of Article 63-A of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PML-Q eyes NA opposition leader slot

The Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) on Friday forwarded the name of Hussain Elahi to the National Assembly speaker for the coveted post of opposition...

Ilhan’s visit was not ‘sponsored’ by US govt: US spokesperson

Army officer martyred in gunfight with terrorists in Balochistan’s Awaran: ISPR

LHC directs president to appoint representative to administer oath to Hamza

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.