NATIONAL

Newly elected govt to remove thousands of names from ECL

By News Desk

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced Friday the newly-elected government has brought about changes in the rules followed for an individual’s name in the Exit Control List (ECL), and through it, several thousands of the people will have their names removed from it.

In his first press conference at the Interior Ministry, Sanaullah said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had formed a committee to update the rules of including a person’s name in the ECL.

“Therefore, with a quick pace, federal minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Asad Mehmood, Naveed Qamar, and Azam Nazeer Tarrar put forth their suggestions and the cabinet has approved it,” Sanaullah said.

The interior minister said if a person’s name has been on the exit list for more than 120 days then their name would be automatically removed from the ECL. “…a total of 4,863 are in the list, and with this intervention, around 3,000 people’s names have been removed.”

The interior minister said the government could extend the duration of the cap by 90 days if it believes of having had evidence against a person.

“The government will have to present the said evidence before the ECL committee, and once they approve it, the duration will be moved forward.”

Sanaullah said following people would not be exempted:

  • Individuals involved in terrorism
  • People considered a threat to national security
  • If their names have been added to ECL by any court
  • People involved in terrorism large-scale public cheating.

Moving on, the interior minister said 30,000 people were placed on the black list and the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL). He added that since the number of people on the lists is huge, there will be changes to them as well in the next few weeks.

Sanaullah said that since 60-65% of the people have been removed from the ECL, a similar move would be made in regards to the other lists as well.

The interior ministry noted that since there were threats to former prime minister Imran Khan, foolproof security has been provided to the PTI chairman.

“The same security that his principal secretary Azam Khan had approved has been given […] rangers, Frontier Corps, bulletproof cars, and other requirements have been provided,” he said.

The interior ministry assured that despite PTI being the incumbent government’s political rivals, the current regime would ensure the provision of security to Khan and his allies.

He also added that following the conclusion of the National Security Committee’s (NSC) meeting, a press release has been issued and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed government officials to not discuss it further.

“…but I will tell you this, there is a consensus that there was no conspiracy against Imran Khan,” the interior minister said.

Sanaullah said he saw the letter sent to ex-Pakistan ambassador to Washington Dr Asad Majeed Khan and no one’s name was written on it, rejected Khan’s claim of his name being included in it.

“There should be no foreign interference in a country’s matters,” he added.

Previous articleEU to strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

EU to strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Friday expressed the European bloc’s desire to further strengthen its bilateral relationship with Pakistan. She...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ahsan Iqbal invites predecessor Umar for farewell dinner

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Friday established a new tradition in politics and invited his predecessor Asad Umar for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharjeel Memon appointed as Sindh information minister

PPP leader Sharjeel Memon has been included in the cabinet of the Sindh government after he was appointed as the provincial information minister, a...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-Q eyes NA opposition leader slot

The Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) on Friday forwarded the name of Hussain Elahi to the National Assembly speaker for the coveted post of opposition...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ilhan’s visit not ‘sponsored’ by US govt: Ned Price

Amid claims that the United States was "trying to clear the air" with former prime minister Imran Khan through Congress Representative Ilhan Omar who...
Read more
NATIONAL

Army officer martyred in gunfight with terrorists in Balochistan’s Awaran: ISPR

A Pakistan Army major embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Balochistan's Awaran area, the military's media affairs wing said on...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Burnley keep pressure on Everton with win over Saints

BURNLEY: Burnley piled the pressure back on Everton in the Premier League relegation battle with a 2-0 win over Southampton on Thursday, moving them...

Sharjeel Memon appointed as Sindh information minister

PML-Q eyes NA opposition leader slot

Ilhan’s visit not ‘sponsored’ by US govt: Ned Price

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.