Opinion

Natural disasters

By Editor's Mail
26
0

It is extremely disturbing to know the latest warnings issued by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change [IPCC] about climate change-induced natural disasters up ahead. Post the latest climate change report released by the IPCC, almost all the media outlets have been highlighting the key takeaways from the report.

From Time Magazine to The New York Times to CNN to almost all the Asian media houses, the global media outlets have gone into detail about issues like climate change, global warming, sea-level rise and the like. Overall, it is all about human activities that have been the major driver of all these natural disasters.

- Advertisement -

Countries from across the world should take serious and immediate steps to reduce the emissions of methane and carbon dioxide that have been the major contributors to the climate change crisis. Given the latest findings and current erratic weather patterns like intense tropical storms, it is amply clear that no concrete steps have been taken worldwide to reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions.

On all these official occasions, the IPCC Climate Change reports have often been talking about sensible things like planting trees and developing forests as part of fighting the climate change issue. Interestingly enough, my native areas such as Korkai, Tuticorin, Tiruchendur, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Marthandam and Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu have been hubs of natural resources like big trees, rivers, seas, mountains and other natural vistas apart from having been home to rigorous agricultural activities like crop cultivation. As a matter of fact, such green activities and natural canopies will definitely act as a protective layer against the so-called greenhouse effect.

On top of all, public awareness is crucial to the fight against climate change. In fact, great efforts by green activists like Greta Thunberg towards climate change mitigation should be encouraged and appreciated. Efforts like communicating all the IPCC climate change findings to people through proper channels and raising global/public awareness of climate change problems will go the extra mile to pitch for a strong fight against the issue so as to be able to save our beautiful planet.

ABDUL KHAN

LAHORE

Previous articleGovernment sent packing
Next articleImpacts of Populism across the Globe
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Musbat reporting

On 6 December 2018, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor held a press conference and called upon the media...
Read more
Comment

The threat of hypersonic warfare in Indo-Pacific

Alfred Thayer Mahan’s geopolitical vision of sea power and the significance of a protective system for organized warfare is more relevant today than it...
Read more
Comment

Impacts of Populism across the Globe

Since the dismemberment of the Soviet Union and the End of History for communism on the heels of providing a free pass to neo-liberal...
Read more
Letters

Government sent packing

PTI government is finally sent packing by the opposition alliance. Amid all the allegations of incompetence and all its clumsiness, the most severe impact...
Read more
Letters

Promoting Peace

In the present scenario, only intercultural communication can avoid the 3rd World War. Humans, being social animals cannot live alone. Globalization has linked all...
Read more
Letters

District Skardu

The era of the Renaissance from the 14th to 17th century has been affirmed as bridging the gap between the middle age and the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Musbat reporting

On 6 December 2018, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor held a press conference and called upon the media...

The threat of hypersonic warfare in Indo-Pacific

Impacts of Populism across the Globe

Natural disasters

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.