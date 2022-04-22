NATIONAL

Army officer martyred in gunfight with terrorists in Balochistan’s Awaran: ISPR

By APP

A Pakistan Army major embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Balochistan’s Awaran area, the military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a group of terrorists “fire raided” a security forces’ checkpost in the area of Kahan, near Awaran. However, the forces repulsed the attack and went after the terrorists in the nearby mountains.

“At one of the cordons established to block the passage of fleeing terrorists, a heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces,” the ISPR added.

During the skirmish, the military said, a valiant son of the soil, Major Shahid Basheer, lost his life while another soldier sustained injuries.

The ISPR said the forces caused heavy losses to the terrorists.

“Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan.”

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), he prayed for the “higher ranks of valiant son of the soil, Major Shahid Basheer, who embraced shahadat and prayed for recovery of the injured”.

PM Shehbaz also appreciated the determination and security forces’ resolve to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress in Balochistan.

“He (Shehbaz) said that the nation is standing solidly behind its armed forces in the fight against terrorism,” the PMO quoted him as saying.

 

In January this year, ten soldiers were martyred after terrorists attacked a security forces’ checkpost in Balochistan’s Kech district.

The ISPR had said the “fire raid” by terrorists occurred on the night of Jan 25-26. One terrorist was also killed in retaliatory fire by the forces.

Last month, four soldiers had embraced martydom in North Waziristan’s Hassan Khel area during an exchange of fire with terrorists who attempted to infiltrate into Pakistan from Afghanistan on the night between March 23 and March 24.

Previous articleLHC orders President Alvi to appoint representative to administer oath to Hamza Shehbaz
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

LHC orders President Alvi to appoint representative to administer oath to Hamza Shehbaz

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday instructed President Dr Arif Alvi to appoint a representative to administer oath to Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza...
Read more
NATIONAL

Honourable way out for dissident lawmakers is to resign: SC judge

Supreme Court Justice Munib Akhtar, who is part of a five-member bench hearing a presidential reference seeking the SC's interpretation of Article 63-A of...
Read more
NATIONAL

President Alvi administers oath to 4 ministers of PM’s cabinet

President Dr Arif Alvi administered oath to three federal ministers and one minister of state for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet at the Aiwan-i-Sadr...
Read more
NATIONAL

Marriyum Aurangzeb excoriates Imran Khan, says ‘elections will be held after govt completes its tenure’

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that general elections would be held after the government completes its tenure, as she excoriated former...
Read more
NATIONAL

NSC finds no foreign conspiracy to topple Imran govt

The National Security Committee on Friday concluded that there was no foreign conspiracy to oust the Imran Khan-led government. According to a press release issued...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI pulls up surprise crowd at Minar-e-Pakistan

LAHORE: After power shows in Peshawar and Karachi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Thursday pulled up a huge show in historical Minar-e-Pakistan ground. By the afternoon, the ground...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

President Alvi administers oath to 4 ministers of PM’s cabinet

President Dr Arif Alvi administered oath to three federal ministers and one minister of state for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet at the Aiwan-i-Sadr...

Thailand drops on-arrival Covid-19 tests for vaccinated visitors

Marriyum Aurangzeb excoriates Imran Khan, says ‘elections will be held after govt completes its tenure’

Palestinians clash with Israeli police at Jerusalem holy site, 31 injured

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.