PM lauds sacrifices of tribal people, vows ensuring economic development of areas

By Staff Report

MIRANSHAH: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciating the sacrifices rendered by the people of the tribal districts in war against terrorism has vowed to ensure the economic development of the tribal areas.

The prime minister visited North Waziristan on Thursday. He met the tribal elders and spent time with them. Tribal elders welcomed the prime minister and thanked him for his first visit to the area which spoke of his focus and concern for tribal districts.

Premier Shehbaz Sharif thanked tribal elders for their committed efforts and support in war against terrorism for a peaceful and stable Pakistan.

He assured the tribal elders that his government will do all to bring comfort in local populace and ensure socio-economic development as dividends of the fight against terrorism.

PM Shehbaz said, “The people of tribal districts have rendered great sacrifices and we owe them a lot. We will not let their sacrifices go wasted. Our priority will be to ensure civic facilities for local community at par with rest of Pakistan.”

Tribal elders assured the prime minister of their complete support for peace, stability and prosperity of Pakistan.

