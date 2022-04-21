NATIONAL

Asad Qaisar lauds Parvez Elahi for supporting Imran Khan in testing times

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi kept his promise to support Imran Khan and PTI in difficult times even when all allies left.

He was speaking during his meeting with Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi at their residence here on Thursday.

Senator Zeeshan Ahmed, Khanzada Hussain, former provincial minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, Chaudhry Nazir Jutt and Amir Saeed Raan were also present on the occasion.

Asad Qaiser said, “PTI chief Imran Khan appreciates your decision from the bottom of his heart, so I have come to thank you personally.”

He said that Ch Parvez Elahi bravely faced the N-League goons on the floor of Punjab Assembly.

Speaking on the occasion, Ch Parvez Elahi said that the present rulers can’t give relief to the people, they can only hurt them. Imran Khan has come out for the rights of the nation and we are all with him in this struggle, he added.

Staff Report

