IHC orders to uncover gifts sent to Imran

By Staff Report
Pakistani cricket star-turned-politician and head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan addresses a political campaign rally ahead of the general election in Islamabad on July 21, 2018. - Pakistan will hold the general election on July 25, 2018. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the government to release the list of gifts to former prime minister Imran Khan since assuming power in August 2018.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb directed the deputy attorney general, Atiq ur-Rehman Siddiqui, to public details of the pile of gifts Khan received from foreign governments and world leaders.

During the hearing, the petitioner claimed the former prime minister sold some of the presents in “violation” of the Constitution. At this, the judge remarked that no one is above the law and directed Siddiqui to raise the matter before the cabinet.

“Present details of all foreign gifts retained by Khan in next hearing,” the judge said while issuing directives to the official.

The court also directed to recover all foreign gifts presented to government officials in the last two decades. Siddiqui requested time to respond after which the court adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has accused his predecessor of selling presents the latter received during his visits abroad.

Sharif made these claims during a meeting with journalists at his office last Friday. “I can confirm you that Imran Khan took gifts worth Rs140 million from Toshakhana and sold them in Dubai,” he said, adding that valuables included jewellery, bracelets and watches.

Responding to the claim, Khan said that the detail of every item he purchased from Toshakhana is on record and if anyone has evidence of corruption, they should come forward.

“I thank God, that in three years (of rule), all [dirt] they have got against me is this Toshakhana scandal, which is already on record,” said Khan.

He maintained that he was well within his right as the chief executive to purchase those items according to law and he, in fact, amended the rules and made it mandatory for officials to pay at least 50 percent of the value of the item, up from 25 percent.

Established in 1974, Tosha­khana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores presents given to rulers, MPs, civil servants and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries as a goodwill gesture.

It has valuables ranging from bulletproof cars, gold-plated souvenirs and expensive paintings to watches, ornaments, rugs and swords.

As per the country’s law, any gift received from dignitaries of a foreign state must be put in the state depository or the Toshakhana.

It merits a mention here that cases involving presents from Toshakhana are pending in the courts against former prime ministers and a president — Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, and Yusuf Raza Gillani.

Staff Report

