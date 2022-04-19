NATIONAL

US working with Pakistan to ensure ‘stable, secure’ Afghanistan

By Staff Report
US State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks at the daily briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC, on February 25, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / POOL / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON: The United States was working with Pakistan to bring about a more stable, secure and prosperous Afghanistan that respects the fundamental rights of all people, including minorities and women.

At his daily news briefing, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Washington viewed Pakistan as an important stakeholder and partner with whom it has engaged to work together to stabilise the nation of Afghanistan.

Highlighting the importance of American ties with Pakistan, he said: “For almost 75 years our relationship with Pakistan has been a vital one.”

Prince said the US looked forward to continue working with the new government in Islamabad across regional and international issues that have the potential to promote peace and prosperity in Pakistan and throughout the region.

“We have already congratulated the new Pakistani prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, on his election, and we look … we work — excuse me — we look forward to working closely with his government.”

Responding to a question about reports of alleged Pakistan Air Force (PAF) strikes in Afghanistan, he said: “We are aware of the reports of Pakistani air strikes in Afghanistan, but we’d refer you to the Pakistani government for comment.”

Staff Report

