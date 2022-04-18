Sports

Haris takes 6 wickets on County Championship debut

By News Desk

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has made an impressive start to his County Championship season by securing six wickets on his debut for Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Haris managed to get three scalps in the first innings while claiming an equal number of wickets in the second innings against Gloucestershire County Cricket Club.

The young pacer ended the match with the figures 3-81 and 3-96.

It is worth mentioning that Zafar Gohar also featured in the match for Gloucestershire. He picked up 1-45 in the first innings and followed it up with 1-63 in the second.

Although Gohar had a poor outing with the ball, he played a solid knock of 40 runs before falling prey to Haris Rauf.

News Desk

