Government employment for plaintiffs under Rule 17-A on ombudsman’s order

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, applicants belonging to different districts of the province have been provided regular government jobs under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment & Conditions of Service), 1974.

While giving details in a statement issued on Monday, a spokesman of the Office of Ombudsman said that junior clerk jobs in grade-11 have been provided to Abu Bakar Amjad and Mubeen Fatima of Narowal, Muhammad Mohsin Zafar and Yasir Ali of Vehari, Amna Rafique of Toba Tek Singh, Usama Waqas of Faisalabad and Ahsan Javed of Okara in provincial departments on the orders of ombudsman office against their applications submitted for the said purpose.

As a result of action taken by the ombudsman office on separate applications, Mary Emanuel Masih of Lahore, Muhammad Sohaib Asghar of Sahiwal, Waqar Ahmed of Vehari and Tabinda Mehtab of Mianwali have been given lab attendant jobs in government bodies; the spokesman added and continued that Muhammad Abid of Faisalabad and Munawar Ahmed of Vehari have been recruited as baildar while Muhammad Imran of Muzaffargarh is provided tubewell driver job in irrigation department after the involvement of ombudsman office.

The spokesman further remarked that Muhammad Sikandar of Sheikhupura has been recruited as a driver while Muhammad Washal, Muhammad Shahnawaz and Muhammad Aslam of Faisalabad, Rashid Jamil and Muhammad Asif of Vehari, Asiya Siddique of TT Singh, Fazeelat Batool of Jhang and Abrar Latif of Sialkot have been hired as naib qasid in relevant provincial departments after the intervention of ombudsman office on their applications.

Meanwhile, Adeel Ahmed of Faisalabad has also been provided with a chowkidar job under the 20 per cent quota reserved for heirs of government employees on the orders of the ombudsman, the spokesman concluded.

The beneficiaries have thanked the Ombudsman Khan for protecting their legal rights.