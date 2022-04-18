NATIONAL

Government employment for plaintiffs under Rule 17-A on ombudsman’s order

By Staff Report

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, applicants belonging to different districts of the province have been provided regular government jobs under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment & Conditions of Service), 1974.

While giving details in a statement issued on Monday, a spokesman of the Office of Ombudsman said that junior clerk jobs in grade-11 have been provided to Abu Bakar Amjad and Mubeen Fatima of Narowal, Muhammad Mohsin Zafar and Yasir Ali of Vehari, Amna Rafique of Toba Tek Singh, Usama Waqas of Faisalabad and Ahsan Javed of Okara in provincial departments on the orders of ombudsman office against their applications submitted for the said purpose.

As a result of action taken by the ombudsman office on separate applications, Mary Emanuel Masih of Lahore, Muhammad Sohaib Asghar of Sahiwal, Waqar Ahmed of Vehari and Tabinda Mehtab of Mianwali have been given lab attendant jobs in government bodies; the spokesman added and continued that Muhammad Abid of Faisalabad and Munawar Ahmed of Vehari have been recruited as baildar while Muhammad Imran of Muzaffargarh is provided tubewell driver job in irrigation department after the involvement of ombudsman office.

The spokesman further remarked that Muhammad Sikandar of Sheikhupura has been recruited as a driver while Muhammad Washal, Muhammad Shahnawaz and Muhammad Aslam of Faisalabad, Rashid Jamil and Muhammad Asif of Vehari, Asiya Siddique of TT Singh, Fazeelat Batool of Jhang and Abrar Latif of Sialkot have been hired as naib qasid in relevant provincial departments after the intervention of ombudsman office on their applications.

Meanwhile, Adeel Ahmed of Faisalabad has also been provided with a chowkidar job under the 20 per cent quota reserved for heirs of government employees on the orders of the ombudsman, the spokesman concluded.

The beneficiaries have thanked the Ombudsman Khan for protecting their legal rights.

Previous articleFazl demands ‘immediate elections’ — days after Imran’s removal
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Fazl demands ‘immediate elections’ — days after Imran’s removal

ISLAMABAD: In a departure from his earlier position, Maulana Fazl ur-Rehman, president of his faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and the Pakistan Democratic Movement...
Read more
NATIONAL

Verdict in mob killing of Sri Lanka man today

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore is expected to announce the verdict in the mob killing of a Sri Lankan factory manager on Monday. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N govt fully capable of resolving energy crisis: Miftah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail on Monday said his government was fully capable of resolving the energy crisis under the leadership...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif for early completion of welfare projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed his government to complete the ongoing public welfare projects on a priority basis. He was talking to...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC rejects plea against issuance of diplomatic passport to absconding Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a petition against the announcement by the prime minister to issue a diplomatic passport to...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI sends reference against defecting Punjab lawmakers to ECP

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will send a reference against some 20 lawmakers in Punjab to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on charges of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sharif for early completion of welfare projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed his government to complete the ongoing public welfare projects on a priority basis. He was talking to...

IHC rejects plea against issuance of diplomatic passport to absconding Nawaz

PTI sends reference against defecting Punjab lawmakers to ECP

Arooj Aftab, the Grammy-winning singer serenading Coachella

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.