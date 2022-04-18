NATIONAL

Fazl demands ‘immediate elections’ — days after Imran’s removal

By Staff Report
Pakistan's opposition leader Fazlur Rehman gestures as he arrive to attent a press conference with a government coalition partner and leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P), Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (not pictured) in Islamabad on March 30, 2022. - Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's future looked increasingly in doubt March 30, 2022 after a key coalition partner switched allegiance ahead of a parliamentary no-confidence vote this weekend. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: In a departure from his earlier position, Maulana Fazl ur-Rehman, president of his faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), called on the coalition government to hold “immediate” elections just days after the opposition alliance forced Imran Khan to step down as prime minister.

Addressing his party workers in Islamabad, the maulana said the new setup of unified opposition would operate “for a year at the most”.

“In this new government, the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam has its own identity and we are telling them (coalition members) that we want elections immediately,” he added.

The development came as Khan began laying the groundwork for a political comeback, drawing thousands of supporters to late-night rallies in Peshawar and Karachi, marking the launch of a nationwide campaign of public meetings.

Khan is calling his campaign a “freedom struggle” against his foreign and domestic adversaries. While asking his supporters to remain peaceful, he vowed to keep the mass street actions going until the nation’s new leaders call for elections.

Referring to the former prime minister without naming him, Rehman said: “Even though he is gone and we sent him packing [sic], it is still our responsibility to return to the people the amanat that we struggled for.”

He suggested electoral reforms as a solution to any reservations that coalition partners in the new setup may have with regard to the electoral system and possibilities of rigging.

“We will support the initiative [of reforms],” he said, adding: “But political expediency has a limit.”

“We believe there is no reason to extend your stay at the office a moment longer than necessary.”

Khan has repeatedly accused US officials of colluding with his legislative opponents and issuing threats against his government, and has made US interference a centrepiece of his new campaign.

His renegade tactics — and the mass resignation of his party’s legislators Tuesday — raised concerns that Pakistan could be plunged into another political crisis, just as its new leaders begin to grapple with the worst economic crisis in decades.

Reports in the media also indicate Jamiat is not happy with the distribution of ministries within the new administration and may refuse to be part of the federal cabinet.

Verdict in mob killing of Sri Lanka man today
Staff Report

