Fazl demands ‘immediate elections’ — days after Imran’s removal

ISLAMABAD: In a departure from his earlier position, Maulana Fazl ur-Rehman, president of his faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), called on the coalition government to hold “immediate” elections just days after the opposition alliance forced Imran Khan to step down as prime minister.
Addressing his party workers in Islamabad, the maulana said the new setup of unified opposition would operate “for a year at the most”.
“In this new government, the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam has its own identity and we are telling them (coalition members) that we want elections immediately,” he added.
The development came as Khan began laying the groundwork for a political comeback, drawing thousands of supporters to late-night rallies in Peshawar and Karachi, marking the launch of a nationwide campaign of public meetings.
“We will support the initiative [of reforms],” he said, adding: “But political expediency has a limit.”
“We believe there is no reason to extend your stay at the office a moment longer than necessary.”
Khan has repeatedly accused US officials of colluding with his legislative opponents and issuing threats against his government, and has made US interference a centrepiece of his new campaign.
His renegade tactics — and the mass resignation of his party’s legislators Tuesday — raised concerns that Pakistan could be plunged into another political crisis, just as its new leaders begin to grapple with the worst economic crisis in decades.
Reports in the media also indicate Jamiat is not happy with the distribution of ministries within the new administration and may refuse to be part of the federal cabinet.