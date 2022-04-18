Fazl demands ‘immediate elections’ — days after Imran’s removal

ISLAMABAD: In a departure from his earlier position, Maulana Fazl ur-Rehman, president of his faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), called on the coalition government to hold “immediate” elections just days after the opposition alliance forced Imran Khan to step down as prime minister.

Addressing his party workers in Islamabad, the maulana said the new setup of unified opposition would operate “for a year at the most”.

“In this new government, the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam has its own identity and we are telling them (coalition members) that we want elections immediately,” he added.



The development came as Khan began laying the groundwork for a political comeback, drawing thousands of supporters to late-night rallies in Peshawar and Karachi, marking the launch of a nationwide campaign of public meetings.

Khan is calling his campaign a “freedom struggle” against his foreign and domestic adversaries. While asking his supporters to remain peaceful, he vowed to keep the mass street actions going until the nation’s new leaders call for elections.

Referring to the former prime minister without naming him, Rehman said: “Even though he is gone and we sent him packing [sic], it is still our responsibility to return to the people the amanat that we struggled for.” He suggested electoral reforms as a solution to any reservations that coalition partners in the new setup may have with regard to the electoral system and possibilities of rigging. “We will support the initiative [of reforms],” he said, adding: “But political expediency has a limit.” “We believe there is no reason to extend your stay at the office a moment longer than necessary.”

Khan has repeatedly accused US officials of colluding with his legislative opponents and issuing threats against his government, and has made US interference a centrepiece of his new campaign.